The Ottawa man is accused of international cyber security attacks





A man from Ottawa is facing charges in both Canada and the US in connection with a series of ransomware and other cyber security attacks. Ontario Provincial Police announced Tuesday that 31-year-old Matthew Philberthad was charged following a 23-month investigation that also included the RCMP, FBI and Europol. Philbert is accused of coordinating ransomware attacks on individuals, businesses and government agencies in Canada, along with “cybercrime” in the US, OPP said in a press release. He has been charged with fraud, unauthorized use of a computer and possession of a device to gain unauthorized use of a computer system or to commit malicious acts. Police also seized desktops and laptops, hard drives, cell phones, blank magnetic stripe cards and a Bitcoin “initial phrase”, a list of words that essentially serves as the primary password for a cryptocurrency portfolio. Philbert is being held in custody pending a future court date, OPP said. The defendants have also been indicted in the US Philbert was also indicted in the state of Alaska and charged with a pair of computer-related fraud and conspiracy charges, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Alaska County. Philbert is said to have “conspired with others known and unknown to the United States to damage computers,” including one in Alaska in April 2018, the statement said. While the charges were announced only on Tuesday, Philbert was arrested by the OPP on Nov. 30, the attorney’s office said. The attacks usually began with a “malspam campaign” sending victims unsolicited emails containing infected attachments, OPP Det said. Insp. Matt Watson at a news conference Tuesday. If those attachments were to be opened, the suspects could access the computer and do things like webcams, steal passwords, make unauthorized banking transactions, and use malware and ransomware. Kemptville County Hospital, south of Ottawa, had to close its emergency department in November after falling victim to a cyber attack. Ontario Provincial Police did not identify any specific businesses or agencies that Philbert allegedly targeted. (CBC / Radio Canada) Rising cyber attacks The OPP did not identify any specific victims, with Watson saying he “did not want to compromise future court proceedings”. However, several agencies in the Ottawa area have been hit by cyber attacks in recent months. Targets included the hospital in Kemptville, Ont., The municipal government in Clarence-Rockland, Ont., And the transit system in Gatineau, Que. Experts have noticed that ransomware and other cyber attacks have been hit in recent years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people work from home and more businesses are done online. OPP said Tuesday that reports involving cybercrime had increased by 140 per cent since 2019. The “geographically agnostic” nature of cybercrime means that police agencies must gather resources, as they did in the Philbert case, to obtain results, said Brian Abellera, the FBI’s legal assistant in Ottawa. “Cybercriminals are ostensibly exploiting us and targeting critical U.S. and Canadian infrastructure, businesses and victims with the increasing speed and frequency of sophistication,” he said. “A single law enforcement agency cannot defend itself against this threat.”

