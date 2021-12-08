Omicron throws back hopes of airline industry recovery

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
December 7 (Reuters) – New travel restrictions caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant have hampered the newborn’s recovery on international flights, creating delays and headaches in some regions, according to airline and airport officials.
The storm of new test rules and border closures has raised concerns ahead of the crucial Christmas travel season, but some airline executives said they hope any move backwards will be short-lived.
Global airlines have blamed a set of change rules for failed international travel demand, which is critical to their return on profit following the huge losses associated with the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
The future chief executive of American Airlines (AAL.O) Robert Isom told Reuters that the return to profitability of the Texas-based carrier is conditional on a full-scale recovery of travel demand. American has the largest debt stock in the American aviation industry.
“If there is anything (on the road), it just delays recovery,” he said.
He said domestic airline business remained strong, but new travel restrictions had reduced demand in some international markets.
Airline shares have recovered some ground after a sale last week. As investors take heart from anecdotal evidence that suggests the new variant may not be as deadly as originally thought, it may take weeks, even months, to know its effect on the course of the pandemic.
UN agencies specializing in aviation and tourism prayed on Tuesday that travel restrictions in response to new coronavirus variants would be imposed only as a last resort.
Japan has detained foreigners, the United States is requiring a test for COVID-19 24 hours before the flight, and travelers to Singapore must now be tested daily for seven days upon arrival.
“We were seeing accelerated openings all the way to Omicron,” said Campbell Wilson, chief executive of Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) budget branch Scoot, at an event in Sydney hosted by market intelligence firm CAPA Center for Aviation.
“We’ve basically seen a pause since then,” Wilson added.
Airlines and travel agencies hope increased vaccination rates and new medicines would make a difference.
“This is not the spring of 2020,” said Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG.O) CEO Glenn Fogel. “Absolutely not.”
But Sue Carter, head of Asia-Pacific at booking technology firm Travelport, said she has seen some searches dwindle week after week, adding that traveler confidence tends to be closely linked to government announcements.
RULES THAT CHANGE SOMETIMES CAUSE CONFUSION
A spokesman for the International Airports Council (ACI) World Trade Group said global regulation of travel rules is challenging airport operations and called for better co-ordination between countries.
At Calgary International Airport, the line after arrival is longer than it was before last week’s presentation of a plan from Canada to finally test all passengers arriving from countries other than the United States, an airport spokesman said. .
The Canada Public Health Agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
A Reuters reporter departing from a US airport to Montreal last week had to repeatedly inform airline agents of an update that excluded Canadian passengers returning home after less than 72 hours abroad from the need to a COVID-19 test.
The rules brought after the Omicron discovery are just the latest in “a state of constant change,” said Leslie Dias of Unifor, the union that represents Air Canada (AC.TO) ‘s customer service staff among other carriers.
In Australia, fully vaccinated travelers to Sydney and Melbourne now have to be isolated at home or in a hotel for 72 hours upon arrival. A previous policy without isolation prompted Hawaiian Airlines (HA.O) to add five weekly Honolulu-Sydney flights starting this month, instead of an initial plan for three, said its chief executive Peter Ingram.
Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) Chief Executive Alan Joyce said his hope is that once again Omicron is known, the 72-hour isolation requirement will be lifted.
“We still do not understand whether this is a wrench at work or a fly in the ointment,” Asia Pacific Airlines Association General Manager Subhas Menon told Omicron. “From what we see now, it looks more like a fly in the ointment that is still good to use.”
Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney, Allison Lampert in Montreal and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Additional reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto and Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Gerry Doyle, Will Dunham and Sonya Hepinstall
