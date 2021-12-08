Connect with us

UN tribunal urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to curb strife, prevent racial hatred

The United Nations High Court has ordered Armenia and Azerbaijan to work to prevent racial hatred and discrimination and to ease their quarrels after last year’s war between the South Caucasus neighbors over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) also told Azerbaijan on December 7 to protect Armenian prisoners from the conflict and to stop the desecration of Armenian cultural heritage.

The Hague-based tribunals’ orders are pending a full review of the dispute, which could take years to resolve. However, judges do not have the real means to enforce their orders.

Yerevan and Baku have demanded that the ICJ take urgent action against alleged violations of a UN treaty banning racial discrimination.

The two former Soviet republics “will refrain from any action that could aggravate or escalate the dispute before the court or make it more difficult to resolve,” said ICJ Chief Justice Joan Donoghue.

In a statement sent to Radio Free Europe, the Foreign Ministry in Baku said that Azerbaijan “will respect the measures indicated by the court regarding the prevention of racial discrimination, which reaffirm the existing obligations of the treaty that Azerbaijan takes seriously and is committed to.” to respect them “.

There was no immediate comment from the Armenian government.

Tensions have been simmering for years over Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian region internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan that split from Baku control in the early 1990s.

A six-week war broke out last year that claimed more than 6,500 lives. The fighting ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire, according to which Armenia handed over to Azerbaijan the territories it had controlled for decades. Border tensions have since remained high, with the worst deadly renewed fighting taking place last month.

The ICJ on December 7 ordered Azerbaijan to “protect from violence and bodily harm” all Armenian prisoners of war and to ensure that they were treated lawfully and to prevent the “vandalism and desecration” of churches and other cultural heritage. Armenian.

Both Azerbaijan and Armenia should “take all necessary measures to prevent incitement and promotion of hatred and racial discrimination” against each other, she decided.

The order included “officials and institutions” in Azerbaijan and “private organizations and persons” in Armenia.

The ICJ rejected Azerbaijan’s request to force Armenia to suspend landmines and submit mine maps, saying it was not covered by the International Convention on All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD).

During hearings in October, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of inciting a “cycle of hatred”, while Baku accused Yerevan of “ethnic cleansing”.

The ICJ orders come days after Azerbaijan announced on December 4 that it had released 10 Armenian soldiers captured during deadly border clashes in mid-November.

In return, Armenia submitted maps describing the location of the minefields.

The exchange came after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed to ease tensions on November 26 at a meeting in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

