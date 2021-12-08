International
NC dancer selected for international ballet competition
CARY, NC A teenager from North Carolina is heading for what some call the ballet world Olympics.
Sydney Upchurch is one of 81 dancers to be selected to take part in the Prix de Lausanne, an international competition in Switzerland, in late January.
What you need to know
Sydney Upchurch is a 15-year-old from Clayton and has been dancing for about five years.
She is one of 81 dancers selected for an international ballet competition in Switzerland
The Prix de Lausanne starts on January 31st and the Upchurchs family is raising funds for the trip
My dream as a dancer is to have a great career and dance in the Royal Ballet, Upchurch said. I wanted to become a cardiothoracic surgeon for a really long time.
Upchurch spends almost 30 hours a week in ballet shoes.
However, sometimes my legs can hurt, but I like to do variations and my own things in order to get excited, Upchurch said. It’s something I feel like I should do. I love her so much. Dancing for an audience and making others smile makes me really happy and perform, it’s just a really great feeling.
She is a student at Cary Ballet Conservatory and has only danced for about five years.
When I first came here, I needed a lot of work on my technique and upper body skills and just to relax. Seeing it, I feel like I have improved a lot, so I am very pleased with the progress now, Upchurch said.
Upchurch says she is very focused when training.
Honestly, I feel like I like it the most how hard it is. There is no such thing as perfect, so you are always all the time trying to improve and improve. I just love the work you have to do for her. It just feels very good to know that you too have improved. To look back and see. It’s so much fun. I also really like his acting, Upchurch said. I really like to dance. Just the feeling of swimming in the air.
Mariaelena Ruiz is the director of the vocational training program at the Cary Ballet Conservatory and has worked with Upchurch for about three years.
Ruiz says Upchurchs commitment to ballet plays a big role in how quickly it improves.
Amazing just because of her tireless work and dedication. She always had a purpose and you can see it in her work ethic, Ruiz said.
Upchurchs passion is about to be rewarded because she is one of them 81 dancers selected for Price of Lausanne.
It was like five o’clock in the morning, and I woke up with an email about it, and I was very excited. The first thing I did was I told my mom and I took a picture of the email and sent it to my teachers. I was very excited, Upchurch said. I’m a little nervous because it ‘s a really big job, but I think I’m more excited than nervous.
It’s a long week and there are a lot of different classes being held, there are a lot of training sessions. There is a final round for all the finalists who succeed and there are so many scholarship offers down there and there are so many people out there who are so famous and so good in the ballet world and so many directors and it is a really good experience .
It is a rare opportunity that can help launch her professional career.
She has very high goals and I think that being in this competition she will be able to put the papers on the table and decide what her path will be because every big school and every big company in the world will to be there. so there will be plenty of opportunities for him, Ruiz said. As a school, as a program, as a principal, I am very proud that she will represent us there.
We tell our dancers and our families, we want to train fantastic dancers, but it is very important to us that they are first and foremost excellent human beings. She has it all and we are very proud of her.
On days when she has no desire to train, Upchurch says she reminds herself of how far she has come, because beyond tutu and toe shoes, she says ballet has already had a lasting impact on the way she looks at life.
You can do whatever you want if you put your mind to it. Set the job for him and do not let anyone tell you otherwise. There is room for everyone, so do not compare yourself with anyone. Just be yourself because that’s really important, Upchurch said. I have definitely learned never to give up, and if you want something, you just have to work for it and things will get in your way. It is very important to know this and not give up on your dreams because good things will come and they will happen.
Upchurchs parents have created a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for travel to Switzerland.
Upchurch will perform as one of the sugar plums in Emission Cary Ballet Companys Nutcracker this year. The show runs from December 17-19. Ticket sales help fund Cary Ballet Company’s programming and scholarships, as it is a non-profit organization.
According to the Prix de Lausannes website, Upchurch is not the only one from North Carolina selected for this competition. Jett Lecamu, who attends the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, has also been selected for the international competition.
