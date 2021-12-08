8 women and 8 men: Germany gets its first cabinet for gender equality





BERLIN For the first time in 16 years, Germany will be run by a man. But even though Angela Merkel is handing over the chancellery to a male successor, the next cabinet will have more women than ever before. Half, to be exact. Olaf Scholz, the next chancellor, kept his electoral promise to appoint as many women as men in his government and not only that, women will direct all documents related to security and diplomacy. Germany will have its first female foreign minister and its first female interior minister. She will also take over as the third female defense minister in a row. Security will be in the hands of strong women in this government, said Mr. Scholz on Monday. Women and men make up half of the population each, so women should also get half of the power, he added. I am very proud that we managed to achieve this.

The fact that he is doing something that Merkel never achieved gender equality in the cabinet speaks to the mixed gender legacy of the outgoing chancellor, who for more than a decade was the most powerful woman in the world. Ms Merkel has long avoided the feminist word and until her last years in power rarely publicly promoted the issue of advancement for women. There are very few female business leaders in Germany. And even in politics, where Mrs Merkel has proved a role model for many, the number of female ministers and lawmakers in her hour remained about a third. However, many appreciate her long and popular stance with the fact that Mr. Scholz and his team felt compelled to support gender equality. Germany has evolved in recent years and Ms. Merkel has played a major role in this, said Jutta Allmendinger, president of the WZB Berlin Center for Social Science research institute and experts on gender and inequality. So in a way, Scholz followed the country’s call. Merkel always did her gender policy in secret, Ms Allmendinger said. She is an absolute feminist. The fact that she did not announce it publicly has to do with the fact that she would probably have lost power.

The women taking office this week have made it clear they intend to put their mark on their ministries. Annalena Baerbock, the new foreign minister, has been vocal about her plan to take a tougher line on strategic rivals like China and Russia. The next interior minister, Nancy Faeser, vowed on Monday to fight the biggest threat our liberal democracy is currently facing: far-right extremism. And Christine Lambrecht, who will become defense minister, promised to provide Germany with the extremely weakly equipped unarmed army it needs. Unlike Mrs Merkel, these ministers seem to have no worries about proclaiming their feminism. Klara Geywitz, the new Minister for Housing and Urban Development, called the gender equality cabinet an important signal for all women in our country.

