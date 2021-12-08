Does the COVID-19 Christmas rule change? Hinshaw says “decisions have not been made yet”

The holiday season is in full swing and Christmas is less than three weeks away, but Alberta’s chief doctor said officials are still considering what – if any – changes could be made to COVID-19 public health measures.

“I understand that it ‘s hard to wait and people who want to make holiday plans – whether they’m celebrating Christmas, whether they’m currently celebrating Hanukkah, there are many different celebrations coming up – we understand it’ s challenging for people to do plans in this little uncertainty, “said Dr. Deena Hinshaw during an update Tuesday.

She explained that the recent discovery of the Omicron variant in Alberta, along with the COVID-19 hospital “plate” and ICU norms are giving officials a pause.

“It’s important to give ourselves time to look at Omicron’s early trends, as well as take a closer look at our data,” Alberta’s chief medical officer said.

She noted that the ICU rate in Alberta is still “well above what we would see at the peak of a typical flu season.

“Even though our numbers have dropped from their peak, when it comes to hospital capacity and the ICU, we need to make sure we are looking closely at the capacity of our system, the potential impacts if there were to be increased transmission by mitigation measures. And all of these things need to be considered as we look at the options.

“No decisions have been made yet.”

















1:16

Hinshaw could not say when the Albertans could expect to hear of any rule change for the holidays.

“I’m not able to give a timeline other than to say that I’m certainly aware that people really want to have this information to make plans.

“It’s important that people, regardless of the type of plans they are thinking of doing, think about all the things we have all learned about COVID over the last 21 months in terms of the types of factors that will make a meeting as safe as possible. ”

Hinshaw said provincial officials would tell Albertans as soon as any updates were available.

“I would ask people to hopefully have confidence that we are looking at options, that we know that restricting social gatherings has an impact on feelings of isolation,” she explained.

“We also know that our acute care system has been under tremendous strain for a very long time now.

“We need to make sure that any changes we make to our public health framework take into account the possibility of combining seasonal rallies, the impact of seasonal transmission risks, the potential for reduced immunity – that’s why we’re boosting them – but “that can really have an impact from all of these things coming together over the next month, and we need to think about this as we try to weigh all the risks and benefits of changing the rules for rallies.”

2:17

Current health guidelines only allow vaccinated Albertans to have private internal social gatherings with a maximum of two families (yours plus another) up to a maximum of 10 people.

Unvaccinated Albertans are not allowed to have internal social gatherings.

Private social gatherings in nature are limited to a maximum of 20 people with a physical distance of two meters between families at any one time.

















1:14

On Tuesday, there were 373 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 76 being treated at the ICU.

Five new deaths were reported at Alberta Health in the last 24 hours, Hinshaw said, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began to 3,268.

“Every death continues to be a sad reminder of the kind of impact this virus can have.”

Out of 5500 tests in the last 24 hours, 240 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified.

Alberta’s positivity rate was 4.3 percent on Tuesday, Hinshaw said. There were 4,105 active cases across the province.

The province’s Omicron count remained at 11 on Tuesday.

“Given our current aggressive testing program, it is likely that we will continue to detect more cases,” Hinshaw said Tuesday.

Of the 11 cases of Omicron, seven were in fully vaccinated individuals, two were in partially vaccinated individuals, and two were in unvaccinated individuals.

“We’ve seen some new infections in all variants in the past,” Hinshaw noted.

She stressed that being fully vaccinated still offers significant protection against severe outcomes and having immunized as many people as possible is a “very important part of protecting our community against the Omicron variant”.

2:13

Alberta has implemented changes to Omicron confirmed or suspected cases, Hinshaw said, referring to full contact tracking and close contact notification by Alberta Health Services.

“All their close contacts will be notified by AHS. Those close contacts that are not fully immunized will be strongly recommended to be isolated for 14 days.

“The vast majority of Albertans want to work with us to protect their communities,” she said.

Isolation is still mandatory – and legally required – for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or those who test positive for COVID-19, Hinshaw said.

“Omicron is a variant of COVID-19; it is not a new disease.

“This is not the first time a disturbance variant has appeared in Alberta and it will not be the last.”

However, Hinshaw said that “based on all our previous experience and information about this variant”, she is confident that vaccines and “our proven and real measures” will continue to help protect Albanians and the health system. .

















1:39

A year ago, the provincial government announced a four-week blockade.

On December 8, 2020, Alberta Health identified 1,727 new cases of COVID-19 and had 9,383 active cases in the Edmonton area alone.

The first dose of the vaccine was administered in Alberta on December 15, 2020.

Nearly a year later, on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, the Edmonton area had 1,169 active cases and more than seven million vaccine doses were administered across the province.

Since qualifying, more than 60,000 children ages five to 11 have received their first dose of the vaccine, Hinshaw said.

As of Monday, all those aged 60 and over became suitable for an amplifier if six months have passed since their second dose.