BC registers 326 new cases with COVID-19 and 1 other death

BC health officials announced on Tuesday 326 new cases of COVID-19 and another death.

In a written statement, the provincial government said there are currently 2,814 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in BC.

A total of 242 people are in hospital, with 82 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which usually lag behind increases and decreases in new cases, are down 19.3 per cent from last Tuesday, when 300 people were hospitalized with the disease, and about 43.2 per cent from a month ago. when 426 people were in the hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care has decreased by about 21 percent from 104 a week ago and by 33.9 percent from last month when 124 people were in the ICU.

The number of provincial deaths from COVID-19 is now 2,363 out of the 220,856 cases confirmed to date.

The regional division of new cases is as follows:

92 new cases in Fraser Health, which has a total of 930 active cases.

88 new cases in Internal Health, which has a total of 561 active cases.

71 new cases in Island Health, which has a total of 591 active cases.

53 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has a total of 471 active cases.

22 new cases in North Health, which has a total of 261 active cases.

No new cases are reported in people residing outside of Canada, a group that has zero active cases.

There are a total of five active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term and acute care settings.

Outbreaks of acute care include:

Ridge Meadows Hospital.

St. Paul’s Hospital.

As of Tuesday, 91.3 percent of those 12 and older in BC have received the first dose of the aCOVID-19 vaccine, 88.2 percent the centasecond dose and 11 percent the third dose.

Considering those five and above, 85.6 percent of people in BC had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 82 percent a second dose.

From November 29 to December 5, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.7 percent of cases, and from November 22 to December 5, they accounted for 63.1 percent of hospitalizations, by province.

After calculating age, unvaccinated people are 15.5 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated, he said.

To date, 8.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including four million second doses.

The Omicron variant spread in BC

At a press conference on Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were five cases of the omicron BC variant, which she characterized as all “mild, asymptomatic cases”. No one has been hospitalized or died because of the variant, although two of the people with the variant are unvaccinated.

“There are a lot of things we still don’t know,” Henry said.

“This is our last variant of anxiety and it seems like we are in this endless uncertainty … it is another hill on a very long journey.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix said that while it is encouraging to see the numbers fall, British Colombians can not take their care away.

“While the whole discussion of the omicron variant is important … we need to stay focused on the here and now, and what is here in BC right now is the delta variant,” Dix said.

“It’s the delta variant that catches the unvaccinated to live. It’s the delta variant that catches the unvaccinated to spread.”