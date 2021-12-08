International
BC registers 326 new cases with COVID-19 and 1 other death
BC health officials announced on Tuesday 326 new cases of COVID-19 and another death.
In a written statement, the provincial government said there are currently 2,814 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in BC.
A total of 242 people are in hospital, with 82 in intensive care.
Overall hospitalizations, which usually lag behind increases and decreases in new cases, are down 19.3 per cent from last Tuesday, when 300 people were hospitalized with the disease, and about 43.2 per cent from a month ago. when 426 people were in the hospital.
The number of patients in intensive care has decreased by about 21 percent from 104 a week ago and by 33.9 percent from last month when 124 people were in the ICU.
The number of provincial deaths from COVID-19 is now 2,363 out of the 220,856 cases confirmed to date.
The regional division of new cases is as follows:
- 92 new cases in Fraser Health, which has a total of 930 active cases.
- 88 new cases in Internal Health, which has a total of 561 active cases.
- 71 new cases in Island Health, which has a total of 591 active cases.
- 53 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has a total of 471 active cases.
- 22 new cases in North Health, which has a total of 261 active cases.
- No new cases are reported in people residing outside of Canada, a group that has zero active cases.
There are a total of five active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term and acute care settings.
Outbreaks of acute care include:
- Ridge Meadows Hospital.
- St. Paul’s Hospital.
As of Tuesday, 91.3 percent of those 12 and older in BC have received the first dose of the aCOVID-19 vaccine, 88.2 percent the centasecond dose and 11 percent the third dose.
Considering those five and above, 85.6 percent of people in BC had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 82 percent a second dose.
From November 29 to December 5, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.7 percent of cases, and from November 22 to December 5, they accounted for 63.1 percent of hospitalizations, by province.
After calculating age, unvaccinated people are 15.5 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated, he said.
To date, 8.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including four million second doses.
The Omicron variant spread in BC
At a press conference on Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were five cases of the omicron BC variant, which she characterized as all “mild, asymptomatic cases”. No one has been hospitalized or died because of the variant, although two of the people with the variant are unvaccinated.
“There are a lot of things we still don’t know,” Henry said.
“This is our last variant of anxiety and it seems like we are in this endless uncertainty … it is another hill on a very long journey.”
Health Minister Adrian Dix said that while it is encouraging to see the numbers fall, British Colombians can not take their care away.
“While the whole discussion of the omicron variant is important … we need to stay focused on the here and now, and what is here in BC right now is the delta variant,” Dix said.
“It’s the delta variant that catches the unvaccinated to live. It’s the delta variant that catches the unvaccinated to spread.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/covid-19-update-dec-7-1.6276575
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]