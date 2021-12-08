International
Omicron and Vacation Travel: 12 of the most pressing questions
Vacation travel suddenly feels busier as the world awaits new information on the transmissibility and virulence of the new coronavirus variant. Scientists are racing to see if current vaccines offer protection against Omicron, but many other families and travelers may need to consider a number of factors now before embarking on seeing relatives or experiencing a landscape change.
Once again they will have to make informed decisions, said Kathy Risse, a pediatrician in Seattle. But unlike the vacation period of previous years, said Dr. Risse, we know a lot more about broadcast stopping and widespread testing is starting and working.
For those planning to travel, the basics of vaccines, masks and social distancing will help make travel safer. Here are the answers to 12 of the most pressing travel questions at the moment.
What are the travel rules if we are going to another country?
There are currently no vaccine, test, or quarantine requirements to travel within the United States, regardless of whether you fly, drive, or travel by rail. But the masks are still required by the Transportation Safety Administration for passengers age 2 years and older on airplanes, trains and buses. Different states, even cities within states, may have their own mask, test, or vaccine requirements for activities such as indoor dining. Local health department sites or AARP Website are good starting places to research the state coronavirus rules.
Do you need to be vaccinated to fly domestically?
Again no, but The CDC guidelines recommend that people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated.
Can we still go abroad?
cURRENT The CDC Guide does not recommend international travel unless you have been vaccinated. If you choose to travel overseas, it can be tricky: Your desired destination may have rules and guidelines that differ from those of the United States. Get Mexico, one of the most popular destinations for American travelers. The country does not require vaccinations or entry tests, regardless of the nationality of the travelers, while other countries, such as Japan, Israel and Morocco, have recently closed their borders to non-citizens. To visit Canada, foreign visitors must show evidence of vaccination and negative results of a PCR or nucleic acid test. (Unvaccinated children may accompany vaccinated adults in Canada, but must attend a specific set of protocols including health questionnaires and a virus test.)
Rules for these and other places may change at any time, so it is best to continue to check the official government websites as your travel date approaches. The Times updates a list of places open to U.S. citizens, and the CDC maintains a list of Covid’s global hotspots.
Do you need to be vaccinated to fly internationally?
Again, it’s tricky. For overseas travel from the United States, vaccination requirements depend on your destination. The websites of US embassies are good sources of information, such as the tourist and health sites of the countries for your desired destination. Age requirements may also vary by destination.
U.S. citizens should not be vaccinated to travel back to the United States, but most adult foreign travelers do. Exceptions can be found on the CDC website. Children under 18 are exempt from the vaccination requirement.
What are the testing requirements for adults and children flying in the United States?
United States has recently changed the timing of his test request to re-enter the country. Passengers must now submit a negative virus test result received within one day of flight departure, instead of the previous three-day requirement for vaccinated pilots. This applies to all travelers aged 2 and over, regardless of nationality or vaccination status.
It is important to note that the request is one day and not 24 hours. For example, for a flight that departs on Sunday at 15:00, the test must be performed at any time on Saturday or at any time on Sunday. This gives pilots more flexibility in scheduling their test for any time the day before the flight or the day of the flight, rather than scheduling a night test for a flight the next evening.
Do we need to bring some home test kits?
Not a bad idea. Food and Drug Administration has passed 13 Covid home-based tests, and families may want to bring some on the trip to use if someone comes with sniffing or coughing, or pick them up just before going to grandma. They can be hard to find in stores or limited to one or two per customer, so do not leave this task to the last minute.
Family members can have different tolerances on risk and home tests can help people relax and enjoy each other’s company, said Dr. Risse, because even though it is imperfect, it adds another layer of protection.
CDC specifies which tests are allowed for entry into the United States. Self-tests for the virus are okay if there is a companion telemedicine service that offers real-time remote monitoring via an audio and video link. Your hotel or your local family members may be able to direct you to other on-site testing options, such as medical clinics or pharmacies.
What are the vaccine rules on cruise ships?
The rules vary according to the cruise line. asset Disney Cruises, passengers 12 years and older should be vaccinated, but this age goes to 5 starting on 13 January. Children under 5 years of age should have a negative virus test within three days of departure. Cruise Line Princess AND Norwegian Cruise Line only vaccinated travelers aged 5 and over are welcome. Currently, children under 5 are not allowed on board. Royal Caribbean requires guests 12 years of age and older to be vaccinated.
There may be additional requirements for cruising to other countries. Passengers boarding a cruise in Barbados for example, must unload BIMsafe application and follow his instructions. It is best to check with each cruise line for current navigation rules and protocols.
Cruise lines have reason to be concerned, as their entire image as a sector depends on balance, said Lynn Minnaert, an associate clinical professor at Jonathan M. Tisch Hospitality Center at New York University. They are taking vaccinations and testing seriously, so passengers who consider the risks and take reasonable precautions should have a safe experience.
of The CDC still recommends that people who are unvaccinated or at risk of serious illness, regardless of vaccination status, avoid cruise ship cruises around the world, including river voyages.
Can we go to theme parks?
Theme parks must follow state rules. Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida require guests 2 years and older to wear indoor masks, closed lines and transportation, except when actively eating or drinking. Universal Studios in Florida recommends indoor camouflage, but there is no requirement for coronavirus-focused guests.
Is my child fully protected if he or she has had two doses of vaccine?
Fully vaccinated, as well defined by the CDC as two weeks after the second dose, is not the same as fully protected. New cases occur, but they are generally mild. Scientists are still examining the incoming data to determine if the vaccines will protect against the Omicron variant. Meanwhile, advice from the CDC still stands: children 5 years and older should get the vaccine to protect them and those around them from Covid-19 disease.
How can I help my child maintain the mask while traveling?
Wearing a mask on a small child while traveling can be challenging for children and parents. Here are some ideas to help your child follow the rule: Practice holding a mask together days or weeks before the flight, in order to get used to the feeling. Go slow and do not make a fight. Try different masks for comfort and fit. You can bring different ones to change to make things fun or to have a mask suitable for a stuffed animal. If your child is disturbed during the flight, stay as calm as you can because he will get his emotional cues from you. And consider turning to the bribe more time in front of the screen, or bring small wrapped gifts that they can open each time they have held the mask for a period of time.
Do we have to sit by the time we do our tests and when we travel?
It can not hurt, especially if you are traveling to see elderly relatives or with compromised immunity, regardless of their vaccination status.
Do we still have to go?
Families come to me asking for a Yes or No answer if they should travel because they are very tired of doing daily risk assessments, said Dr. Risse, pediatrician. But every family has to make its own decision to travel, based on the importance of their trip, how protected the family members are and how much they trust their fellow travelers to adhere to the rules of camouflage and social distancing that keep most people safe. They should also be aware of the levels of cases at their destination and the level of exposure to their potential activities. That means, eating at a restaurant inside or staying in a hotel instead of a private residence.
Vivek Garg, Chief Medical Officer for Humanas Health Insurance, a primary care business focused on the elderly, encourages travel when the CDC guidelines are followed. It is important for the mental health of everyone, especially that of older adults, to socialize with friends and family, said Dr. Garg.
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/07/travel/holiday-travel-omicron-restrictions.html
