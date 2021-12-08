Omicron and Vacation Travel: 12 of the most pressing questions

Cruise lines have reason to be concerned, as their entire image as a sector depends on balance, said Lynn Minnaert, an associate clinical professor at Jonathan M. Tisch Hospitality Center at New York University. They are taking vaccinations and testing seriously, so passengers who consider the risks and take reasonable precautions should have a safe experience.

The CDC still recommends that people who are unvaccinated or at risk of serious illness, regardless of vaccination status, avoid cruise ship cruises around the world, including river voyages.

Can we go to theme parks?

Theme parks must follow state rules. Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida require guests 2 years and older to wear indoor masks, closed lines and transportation, except when actively eating or drinking. Universal Studios in Florida recommends indoor camouflage, but there is no requirement for coronavirus-focused guests.

Is my child fully protected if he or she has had two doses of vaccine?

Fully vaccinated, as well defined by the CDC as two weeks after the second dose, is not the same as fully protected. New cases occur, but they are generally mild. Scientists are still examining the incoming data to determine if the vaccines will protect against the Omicron variant. Meanwhile, advice from the CDC still stands: children 5 years and older should get the vaccine to protect them and those around them from Covid-19 disease.

How can I help my child maintain the mask while traveling?

Wearing a mask on a small child while traveling can be challenging for children and parents. Here are some ideas to help your child follow the rule: Practice holding a mask together days or weeks before the flight, in order to get used to the feeling. Go slow and do not make a fight. Try different masks for comfort and fit. You can bring different ones to change to make things fun or to have a mask suitable for a stuffed animal. If your child is disturbed during the flight, stay as calm as you can because he will get his emotional cues from you. And consider turning to the bribe more time in front of the screen, or bring small wrapped gifts that they can open each time they have held the mask for a period of time.

Do we have to sit by the time we do our tests and when we travel?

It can not hurt, especially if you are traveling to see elderly relatives or with compromised immunity, regardless of their vaccination status.

Do we still have to go?

Families come to me asking for a Yes or No answer if they should travel because they are very tired of doing daily risk assessments, said Dr. Risse, pediatrician. But every family has to make its own decision to travel, based on the importance of their trip, how protected the family members are and how much they trust their fellow travelers to adhere to the rules of camouflage and social distancing that keep most people safe. They should also be aware of the levels of cases at their destination and the level of exposure to their potential activities. That means, eating at a restaurant inside or staying in a hotel instead of a private residence.