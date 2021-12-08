Rain and snow are expected in Arizona as winter weather approaches





Residents of Metro Phoenix can expect to see rain splashing during their morning trips Wednesday, however, weather across the Valley is not expected to have steam until the end of this week. A 90% chance of rain in the Phoenix forecast on Thursday night could bring about 0.25 inches of rain or a little more across the Valley, said Isaac Smith, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Phoenix. Higher terrain areas north and east of Phoenix could see between 0.75 to one inch of rain, while places like Flagstaff could see several inches of snow, Smith added. With rain, residents can expect cooler temperatures in the Phoenix subway, reaching about 60 degrees on Friday and plunging into the 30s on Friday night, according to Smith. “It’s quite a difference in our weather pattern here compared to what we were seeing last week with peaks like the’ 80s, ”Smith said. Weekend Forecast: Frozen and snowy in northern Arizona Cold weather continues even over the weekend as some freeze warnings have been placed as a precaution. Early Saturday temperatures are expected to reach close to freezing with the Globe seeing 29 degrees, Casa Grande seeing 33 degrees and Phoenix 40 degrees. These colder temperatures could bring more snowfall to the northern parts of the state as we approach the state’s snow season, according to the National Flagstaff NWS National Weather Service. Between 0.3 inches and 1 inch is expected to fall in Flagstaff and surrounding areas. Most of the snowfall is expected to accumulate on Thursday evening in areas above 6000 feet above sea level, according to the service. Snow is expected to continue until Friday morning with snowfall expected throughout the day. Contact the latest news reporter Steven Hernandez at [email protected] or on Twitter @The_HdzCo. Arri Chelsea Curtisat[email protected]or follow him on Twitter@curtis_chels. Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.comsot.

