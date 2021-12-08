Furious race behind for media freedom in China: Report | Media News

Reporters Without Borders says at least 127 journalists have been arrested in China as Beijing takes a tougher line on media freedoms.

At least 127 journalists from major international news media to bloggers are currently detained in China as the Chinese Communist Party continues to crack down on media launched by President Xi Jinping, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in a new report. .

China now ranks 177th out of 180 in the World Press Freedom Index 2021 by media observers, two countries ahead of North Korea, thanks to a comprehensive campaign to restrict free expression in any sector of society.

In the report, released Tuesday, Secretary-General Christophe Deloire described China as a country in the midst of a raging race backwards as Chinese citizens continue to lose their freedom of the press.

Chinese journalists and writers have become the target of the campaign and face charges such as espionage, subversion and strife. They include whistleblowers like Zhang Zhan, a Chinese lawyer who was sentenced last year to four years in prison for documenting the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, and Cheng Lei, a Chinese-Australian speaker in the Chinese state media CGTN, i who was was formally arrested in February and charged with supplying state secrets overseas.

Prior to their official arrest, many detained journalists may spend up to six months under residential supervision in a designated location (RSDL), according to the media group. Institutionalized in China in 2012, the practice allows authorities to keep an individual in isolation and under constant surveillance in a given structure. This practice is often described as torture by those who have experienced it.

Cheng was arrested in August 2020 and reportedly underwent RSDL before being formally charged six months later. Her trial and sentence have not yet been announced.

Nearly two-thirds of the journalists arrested in China are Uighurs, according to RSF, many of whom helped raise the alarm about China’s repression campaign against the ethnic Muslim minority and other groups in the far western region of Xinjiang. Uighur journalists and bloggers appear to face harsher sentences than their Chinese counterparts Han, such as Ilham Tohti, an economist and founder of the Uyghur Online website, who was sentenced to life in prison for separatism in 2014.

Australian citizen and television presenter Cheng Lei, who worked for Chinese state television CGTN, has been charged with espionage. [File: Australia Global Alumni, Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade via Reuters]

Liaison with major news outlets or second citizenship in a western country has also failed to protect Chinese journalists, who under Chinese law can only work as news assistants for foreign media.

The report’s release coincided with the first anniversary of the arrest of Haze Fan, a New York-based Bloomberg News news assistant who was picked up by plainclothes police officers in Beijing last year. On Tuesday, Bloombergs editor-in-chief John Micklethwait said the media group was very concerned about her well-being after 12 months in detention.

In an effort to control Chinese journalists in the future, the report noted, Chinese journalists are being asked to download a Study Xi app, Strengthen the Country, which can download their personal data, while soon must undergo 90 hours of ideological training each. year to renew their press card.

While the country has never been recognized as an easy place to report, foreign journalists say conditions in China have become more challenging in recent years, and even more so under COVID-19 regulations, according to polls by the Foreign Correspondents Club. China. In 2020, 18 foreign journalists were forced to leave China due to deteriorating diplomatic relations between China, the United States and Australia.

The blow to China has also extended to Hong Kong, a former British colony that was once considered one of the most open countries in Asia.

The territory is the regional headquarters of media organizations including CNN, AFP and Reuters due to the high level of press freedom.

Media mogul Jimmy Lai is the highest profile person charged under Hong Kong security law. His newspaper, Apple Daily, has been forced to close and six other employees including its former editor-in-chief have also been arrested. [File: Jerome Favre/EPA]

After months of protests for democracy in 2019 and the imposition of national security legislation, Hong Kong media has also come under attack, RSF said.

One of the high-profile cases was the closure of the pro-democracy newspaper Daily Daily and the arrest of its founder Jimmy Lai, who is facing life in prison for collaborating with foreign forces under the terms of the new legislation.

Six other Apple Daily employees are also in custody, including the former newspaper editor-in-chief and several writers.