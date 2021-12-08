The Japanese tycoon leaves for the International Space Station





MOSCOW (AP) A Japanese billionaire and his maker went into space rockets on Wednesday as the first self-paying space tourists in more than a decade. Fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa and producer Yozo Hirano, who plans to film his mission, set sail for the International Space Station on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft alongside Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. The troika took off as scheduled at 12:38 (0738 GMT) aboard the Soyuz MS-20 from the Russian-led Baikonur launch site in Kazakhstan. Maezawa and Hirano are scheduled to spend 12 days in space. Both will be the first self-paying tourists to visit the space station since 2009. The price of the trip has not been announced. I would like to see the Earth from space. I would like to experience the opportunity to feel underweight, Maezawa said during a pre-flight press conference on Tuesday. And I also have a personal expectation: I’m curious how space will change me, how I will change after this space flight. A company that organized the flight said Maezawa compiled a list of 100 things to do in space after asking the public for ideas. The list includes simple things about everyday life, maybe some other fun activities, even more serious questions, said Space Adventures president Tom Shelley. His goal is to try to share the experience of what it means to be in space with the general public, Shelley told the Associated Press earlier this year. Maezawa made his fortune in retail fashion, opening Japan’s largest fashion hub, Zozotown. Forbes magazine estimated his net worth at $ 2 billion. The mogul has also booked a flight around the moon aboard the Elon Musks Starship that is pre-scheduled for 2023. That trip will be joined by eight contest winners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/fd928c5713a48757d59e0ca04625befb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos