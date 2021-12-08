Preparing the future international market of free agents

It is again that time of year when international talents from all over the world prepare with dreams to achieve the ultimate goal of one day playing Major League Baseball. Going into a new calendar year here within a few weeks, the start of 2022 will open with organizations entering the talent pool to bring in the next big foreign names.

The block can and probably will affect this year’s signing period, as it would be a surprise to see it launch in January as usual. However, the landscape should not change much, in terms of teams.

Suppose you are a passionate FanGraphs attending and following uber perspective writer Eric Longenhagen. In that case, you will notice big international board updated a lot recently – and includes a new pair of infusions affiliated with the Chicago Cubs.

It should come as no surprise to most of the talent group. On the surface, he can be summed up as a group of developing 16- and 17-year-olds “shortcuts” because, let’s face it, practically all the players on the field are given that name. It will likely change for a lot of people online, and, at the moment, the Cubs’s relationship is with a couple of Javier Báez’s future raw youngsters, so let’s jump in, right?

Chicago Cubs: Deep immersion in the source of youth

The first and most prominent is 15-year-old Fernando Cruz, a striker with a right hand 5’10 “, 160 kg with free swing. He has been noted to be able to become an excellent defensive player with a strong wing and already elite level transfer skills. Cruz is also seen as a guy with massive upside potential, who seems to continue to fit the Cubs narrative into the talent they land every year from various international markets.

At this stage, Cruz generates his power with a flick of the finger and follows it with a powerful extended swing that allows him to direct the ball to all parts of the field. Unfortunately, the only video I could find on Cruz was a two-minute clip on YouTube on some makeshift baseball fields, but the power in this kid seems legitimate and, when you look at it, Báez is the first name that comes to mind.

The most exciting area of ​​his game at this stage and age is his glove and reaction on the field. Like many others, protection and glove work are tantamount to development, and given a few more years, the sky is the limit with this child. Cruz is expected to receive one of the best awards in the class.

The other name on the big board associated with the Cubs is 17-year-old Alexis Hernandez and, if you had to guess, Hernandez describes it as another short stop. Slightly older, Hernandez does not yet have much to do with scouting; however, he is seen as a guy who can make it to the end in terms of his six-hole fit and a 6’2-inch, 175-pound frame that profiles well.

If I would have thought there was little or nothing to Cruz, there is absolutely nothing to Hernandez, and that’s okay at the moment. Fans of the show will no doubt follow him closer as we approach signing day, and for now, he is the one to be kept on the radar as the Cubs continue to grind it in Latin America in hopes of rebuilding the band again. their talents. See you in 2026, gentlemen.