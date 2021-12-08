A Russian rocket is launched transporting the Japanese billionaire and his aide to the International Space Station

A Russian Soyuz 2.1a rocket climbs away from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan carrying a veteran cosmonaut and two Japanese space tourists on a flight to the International Space Station. NASA / Roscosmos



A Russian cosmonaut, a Japanese billionaire and his aide went into orbit on Wednesday and headed to the International Space Station for a 12-day visit – the first to pay “space tourists” in more than a decade.

The mission serves as a stepping stone to a much more ambitious flight Jusaku Maezawa, the founder of Zozotown, the largest online fashion retailer in Japan. He is working with SpaceX to charter a flight around the moon on board the company’s Starship rocket when testing is complete.

But first, Maezawa, working through Virginia-based Space Adventures, is paying Russian space agency Roscosmos an undisclosed sum to fly him and his assistant, Yozo Hirano, to the space station. Hirano is a filmmaker who will document the flight for Maezawa’s YouTube channel.

Japanese businessman Yusaku Maezawa, right, is seen in an image provided by the Russian space agency Roscosmos with his aide Yozo Hirano (left) and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin before their journey with a Soyuz rocket to the International Space Station. Roscosmos



“I feel like an elementary school student ready to go for a walk,” Maezawa said during a pre-departure press conference. “I did not think I could go into space … I feel lucky to have this opportunity and finally fulfill my dream.”

With veteran cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin in control of the Soyuz MS-20 / 66S spacecraft, surrounded on the left by Maezawa and on the right by Hirano, the Soyuz 2.1ae spacecraft rocked to life at 2:38 a.m. EST (12 : 38). afternoon local time) and climbed away from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

A camera in the Soyuz crew module shows Japanese space tourist Yusaku Maezawa, chairman and vehicle commander Alexander Misurkin monitoring the cockpit screens as they launch rockets into orbit. Maezawa’s production assistant, Yozo Hirano, is out of sight to Misurkin’s right. Roscosmos



Eight minutes and 45 seconds after departure, the ferry Soyuz was released from the upper stage of the booster. The solar panels and antennas were then unfolded as planned and the spacecraft was launched behind the space station, aiming for an automated survey in the lab’s Russian Poisk module at 8:41 p.m.

“Dreams come true,” Maezawa wrote on Twitter on the eve of the launch. “From now on, I will not be able to use my iPhone, so the next tweet will be out of space. Let’s go”

From now on, I will not be able to use my iPhone, so the next tweet will be out of space. Let’s go 🚀 – Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) (@yousuckMZ) December 8, 2021

The crew will be welcomed on board by Expedition 66 Commander Anton Shkaplerov and his fellow Soyuz MS-19 / 64S crew Pyotr Dubrov and Mark Vande Hei, along with four NASA Crew astronauts: NASA’s Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn , Kayla Barron and European Space Agency Matthias pilot. Maurer.

“Maezawa’s goal is to try to share the experience of what it means to be in space with the general public,” Space Adventures president Tom Shelley told the Associated Press. He plans to document “simple things about everyday life in some other fun activities as well as more serious questions.”

In 2018, Maezawa joined SpaceX founder Elon Musk at the California Rocket Builder plant near Los Angeles for announce plans to charter a flight around the moon using a large new rocket that SpaceX now calls Starship. He plans to invite about eight guests to join him in the venture.

“Ever since I was a kid, I loved the moon,” Maezawa said when announced about the flight. “Just looking at the moon filled my imagination. That’s why I could not miss this opportunity to see the moon up close.”

At the same time, he said: “I did not want to have such a fantastic experience alone. It would be a bit lonely. I do not like to be alone, so I want to share this experience with as many people as possible. . “

The four Soyuz 2.1a missile belt boosters split and fall. Roscosmos



Musk would not disclose how much Maezawa would pay for the trip, but said it was a “non-trivial” amount that would help fund the rocket development. SpaceX hopes to launch a Starship on its first unmanned test flight into orbit early next year. Maezawa “Dear Moon” mission is planned in advance for 2023.

In a quote provided by Space Adventures, Maezawa said he was “excited to share every aspect of (my visit to the space station) with everyone on Earth. I also see this trip as an opportunity to prepare for to be the best host possible when I, and eight talented crew mates from around the world, embark on their first civilian mission around the moon in 2023. “

The Soyuz launch marked the fifth manned trip to the space station this year, the third Russian flight of Soyuz and the second with unprofessional passengers.

A Russian actress and her producer visited the lab in October to film scenes for a movie in a government-sanctioned project. But Maezawa paid for his and Hirano’s place, making them the “first space tourists” to leave the station since the founder of Cirque du Soleil. Guy Laliberté paid for a visit in 2009.



The Russian director is shooting a film in space 03:37

Between Laliberte flight and this year, Soyuz launches were used exclusively to transport professional cosmonauts and astronauts. Since 2006, NASA has paid Roscosmos about $ 4 billion for more than 70 sites on Soyuz that have been used by the agency’s astronauts and pilots representing the European Space Agency, Canada and Japan.

But NASA’s commercial crew program, utilizing SpaceX Crew Dragon capsules and eventually Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner, has ended the agency’s only support in Soyuz, freeing up Soyuz seats that Roscosmos can ‘sell them to make up for at least some of the lost NASA. money.

More



