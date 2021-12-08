Segra International adds the well-known Cannabis Parker





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, 07 December 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Segra International Corp. (Segra), an agricultural technology company is pleased to announce a new partnership with renowned cannabis breeder Parker Sullivan and the release of its fantastic Banjo cultivar for distribution in both Canada and international markets globally. Parker is a well-known figure in the cannabis breeding and production space and has appeared in numerous publications including Forbes. Banjo is a powerful sativa-prone hybrid, produced by breeding the classic Boost and Tangelo cultivars, and has received considerable praise from critics in recent years, including ranking as one of the Leaflys 5 cannabis species to be enthusiastic in 2020. Bursting with citrus aromas and delicate cranberry notes, Banjo leaves a distinctive aroma like incense in the air when drunk. We are honored to welcome Parker Sullivan to our line of world-class genetic providers, said Ian Davidson, Head of Business Development at Segras. Its Banjo cultivar is well established as a staple in many US markets and we are pleased to offer it now to licensed manufacturers in our global network. We look forward to announcing multiple cultivar releases in the coming months as we expand our family of genetic providers. Parker Sullivan commented, the possibility of Banjo being part of the Segras cultivar catalog is really exciting. It is exciting to know Banjo will now have a chance to warm the hearts of many people around the world with the help of Segras pure global stock distribution model. To learn more about Segras Nursery Provision programs, [email protected] About Segra International:

Segra is an agricultural technology company that provides plant tissue culture, plant genomics and pathogen detection services to accelerate the advancement of the cannabis industry. Its proprietary technologies empower its customers to boost financial performance and mitigate risk as they explore the next frontier of optimized cultivation practices for the growing cannabis consumer. Segra has developed industrial-scale laboratories to produce Verified Segra Stock cannabis plants for licensed manufacturers worldwide. Segra has assembled a world-class team of specialists in agronomy, molecular genetics, plant tissue culture and regulatory compliance to support this vision. Learn more atsegra-intl.comor view Catalog of Cultivars and Services 2021. Contact for further information

Matthew Don-Carolis

[email protected] Information looking forward This news release includes statements that contain certain forward-looking information within the meaning of the applicable securities law (statements aimed at the future). Foresighted statements are often characterized by words such as “plan”, “continuation”, “wait”, “project”, “shoot”, “believe”, “predict”, “appreciate”, “can”, “will”, ” potential “,” proposed “and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions” can “or” will “occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing conclusions or in making projections included in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Future statements are based on management’s opinions and assessments at the date the statements are made and are subject to a range of risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in the future. requesting statements. The Company has no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intent or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required by applicable law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/12/07/2347789/0/en/Segra-International-Adds-Renowned-Cannabis-Breeder-Parker-Sullivan-to-Its-Lineup-of-Genetic-Providers.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos