



COP26 is over and there is disagreement for its successes and failures, with much of the debate over the so-called Article 6 regulation 6. Article 6 deals with how countries can pursue voluntary cooperation in implementing their nationally defined contributions to allow for more ambitious ambitions. high in their mitigating and adaptive actions. Thus, its regulation will regulate the international transfer of emission reductions (carbon credits) and the establishment of a new carbon crediting mechanism under the Paris Agreement. The precedents set by Article 6 should be a guide to global carbon markets, both compliance and voluntary. Unfortunately, there were more bad than good in Article 6 decisions, but carbon buyers can overcome this by keeping to higher standards. The good one – COP26 mandated the relevant arrangements for the international transfer of emission reductions coming from the carbon crediting mechanism of the Paris Agreements. Some call this mechanism sustainable development, but it has not been formally named.

Bad The negotiators made three bad decisions. First, they failed to formally acknowledge in Article 6 the REDD + Mechanism established in Article 5. Second, carbon credits created under the Kyoto Protocol (CDM) Clean Development Mechanism can be transferred to the development mechanism of the stable of the Paris Agreements. Finally, in a pleasant look, adaptation financing for developing countries will be paid for by developing countries.

The ugly All of these shortcomings are the result of a lack of voice and respect given to lower-income countries and small island states during the negotiations. These countries have not created this crisis and are already experiencing the worst results, but they have been given little or no respect. COP26 sent a clear message about the double counting of internationally transferred carbon credits demanding appropriate arrangements for the international transfer of emission reductions when the activity (project or program) that generated them was recognized by the country. Simply put, the host country needs to add emissions reductions transferred abroad to its NDC. This adjustment helps to ensure that there is no double counting of emission reductions. While this requirement only applies to carbon loan transfers from the newly established mechanism under section 6.4, it is best practice for carbon loan buyers to insist on an appropriate adjustment if their purchase is intended to offset their GS emissions. This should create a two-tier market, credit with and without a corresponding adjustment. It is disturbing that COP26 devoted half a day to the critical issue of conservation and restoration of tropical rainforests, but failed to acknowledge in its Article 6 decisions the critical role that the UNFCCC REDD + Mechanism could play in mobilizing finances to address deforestation. The beginning and end of COP26 were like parallel universes.

The public and private sectors pledged $ 19.2 billion over many years to tackle deforestation. They need to understand that this amount does not come close to meeting the fund needed to make rainforests worth more than dead. Properly supported, the REDD + Mechanism can help fill this gap. The measurement, reporting and verification requirements for the REDD + Mechanism were set out in 21 decisions at COP meetings and subsequently incorporated into Article 5 of the Paris Agreement. The UNFCCC REDD + mechanism is designed to preserve and restore tropical forests throughout the country and should not be confused with individual REDD designated projects derived from the VERRA standard. As a national program, it can provide the necessary scale and addresses and the issue of deforestation flow from the project area to other locations within a country. Furthermore, the mechanism uses current historical emissions to calculate the basis against which emission reductions are measured. This is in contrast to REDD projects that use estimates against facts that in many cases show ever-increasing emissions. Preventing potential emissions based on a factual opposite basis will not end deforestation and make their use as carbon offset false. It was agreed that 5% of the carbon credits issued under the new Article 6.4 mechanism would be placed in an Adaptation Fund. This so-called Revenue Share makes developing countries self-financing their adaptation and is another sign of how developed countries continue to fail in their promises to provide assistance to those countries that are most affected by climate change. Developing countries will effectively share what is already theirs. Allowing the possible transfer of old carbon loans from the Clean Development Mechanism from old products since 2013 was a clear mistake. The CDM was created under the Kyoto Protocol, which is being replaced by the Paris Agreement. The environmental integrity of these loans is questionable at best, and many feel that they have little or no impact on emissions. Moreover, some estimates believe that up to 300 million loans can be transferred. While there has been much talk of increasing the final demand for carbon credits, pensions are likely to remain below $ 150 million by 2021. Finally, it makes little sense for units to use the carbon credits that come from emission reductions that are supposed to have occurred eight years ago to offset today’s emissions. With this approach, we can never reach a net zero world. A reasonable result would be to allow 3 to 4 year olds to harvest, with it shrinking as measurement, reporting and verification methods improve. Many of the shortcomings in COP26 resulted from the failure to listen to the collective voice of lower-income economies and small island countries. These countries did not cause the problem and are already experiencing the worst effects of climate change. The power of the largest and in many cases richer developing countries such as China, Brazil and India, which are the largest issuers of CDM loans, drowned out the voices of the African Congo, Caribbean and Pacific island states. This was clearly the case with the non-recognition of REDD +, the limited additional financing of the adaptation and the agreement for the transfer of CDM to the mechanism of the Paris Agreement. What should carbon credit buyers do after COP26? Reinforce good decisions and do not use bad results as an excuse to buy low quality carbon credits. Thus: Only buy carbon credits from independent standards that require appropriate adjustment.

Help meet COP26’s vision to end deforestation by 2030, but focus on carbon credits that are fully compliant with all elements of the Paris Agreement.

Refuse to buy any CDM loans transferred to the Paris-era carbon markets. Following these rules can ensure that they have a real and measurable impact on the battle for 1.50

