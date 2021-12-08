No. 10 faces conservatives and public reaction to Christmas party video | Conservatives

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, withdrew from Wednesday morning’s broadcast interviews after a video was shown showing No. 10 aides laughing for a Christmas party during Covid restrictions as the government faced a furious conservative and backlash. public against their conduct.

No minister was available to be interviewed on the BBC, Sky, ITV and other media, despite Javid appearing for the one-year anniversary of the vaccination campaign.

Conservative MPs expressed outrage over the situation in which the number 10 was introduced by holding a party, denying that one had occurred and then holding that denial despite the video provided by ITV.

Sir Roger Gale, a former Conservative MP, told the BBC that Johnson should explain what happened properly in questioning the prime ministers and warned him that deliberately deceiving the House of Commons would be a matter of resignation.

He also dismissed the idea that Johnsons’s chief of staff should be fired over the issue, saying the money stopped at the top.

Gale told Sky News that the holiday was a Barnard Castle moment and the government could not say one thing and do another.

His comments refer to the incident in which then-Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Cummings explained that he had gone to a beauty site, Barnard Castle, during the blockade to test his sight, despite house arrest orders in place to curb the spread. of coronavirus.

Charles Walker, vice-chairman of the Conservative Support Committee of 1922, also told broadcasters that the incident reminded him of the spending scandal and said he had left the government without the authority to impose restrictions in the future, saying they should were only advisory. .

Johnson and his aides have repeatedly denied that the incident, which is said to have been held for staff at number 10 in December last year, broke Covid rules or happened at all.

However, in the leaked video of a mocking press conference, a Johnson adviser is seen joking with Allegra Stratton, the then prime minister-designate secretary, for a Christmas party on Downing Street on Friday night.

Images, taken from ITV, was shot on December 22, 2020. The previous Friday was December 18, the date on which numerous sources said there was a staff holiday inside Downing Street, which would be contrary to the strict Covid regulations in force at the time. .

She tells Stratton, Prime Minister Ed Oldfield’s adviser and other staff making a series of jokes about a holiday, including references to cheese and wine, lack of social distancing and justifying that it was a business meeting.

Asked in the footage revealed, Stratton laughing says: This has been recorded This imaginary party was a business meeting and was not distanced from society.

The video show was called a bullet in the chest of families who lost loved ones during the pandemic. Dr Saleyha Ahsan, of the Covid-19 Beeaved Families for Justice, told BBC Breakfast that the saga was an example of how the government has run this from the beginning: One rule for them and the rest of us must abide by different rules. Ahsan, who said she had worked in North Wales at the time of the press conference, said: “Many people across the country could not spend those precious last days, hours, minutes with loved ones. It was heartbreaking. In my 14 years on the NHS I have never seen anything like it.

And this latest discovery is just a bullet in the chest, it really is. It simply shows the lack of respect for the rest of us.

Metropolitan Police have said they are examining the footage as two Labor MPs made complaints about the party and another meeting in November when London was closing.

A Johnsons spokesman on Tuesday denied any incident had occurred on Downing Street. Asked about the video, Downing Street insisted it had not changed its appearance, saying: There was no Christmas party. Covid’s rules are followed all the time.

Separately, the Department of Education confirmed a report that some staff and then-Secretary of Education Gavin Williamson held an office party on December 10 last year while London was at level 2, the second highest level of restrictions for Covid .

of Tha Mirror Williamson delivered a speech as up to two dozen staff gathered in a café area drinking wine. A DfE spokesman said that on that date, a meeting of officials already present in the office was held to thank those staff for their efforts during the pandemic.

The spokesperson added: While this was work related, looking back we acknowledge that it would have been better not to have gathered this way at that particular time.