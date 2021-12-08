Olaf Scholz becomes Germany’s new chancellor, replacing Angela Merkel after 16 years





Scholz, leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), won the secret ballot in Parliament as expected, a culmination of months of negotiations after the SPD narrowly won the September federal election.

Following the ceremonial protocols, Scholz went to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier who formally appointed him as the country’s new chancellor. He will take the oath in the Assembly later Wednesday.

The 63-year-old lifelong member of the SPD served as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs in Merkel’s first coalition government in the late 2000s. In 2011 he was elected mayor of Hamburg, a post he held – with high levels of support – until 2018.

Since then, he has served as deputy chancellor and finance minister in Merkel’s grand coalition government, a powerful position in German national politics.

His political style is no different from that of his former boss – the two are similar in many ways, despite coming from rival parties. Scholz, who has formed a tripartite coalitions with the pro-business Greens and Free Democrats, is positioned as a pragmatist and a pair of safe hands. He is seen as a moderate and centrist, which has made him somewhat extraordinary within his party. “Scholz seems to owe in part to his success [in the election] to pose as [Merkel’s] worthy campaign heir, calm and modest – and with his hands folded in a Merkel-style rhombus in a photo that went viral, “Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank, wrote in an analyst note Wednesday. “Perhaps the best compliment he could have given her. Despite some ups and downs during her long reign, Merkel is stepping down as the most popular politician in the country, with 69% approval.” Merkel, who attended the parliamentary proceedings from the visitors’ gallery along with former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, received applause from lawmakers when it was controlled by parliamentary President Baerbel Bas. Having ruled Germany for 16 years and 16 days, Merkel has almost lost the post-war longest-serving chancellor, leaving behind Helmut Kohl by just 10 days. Scholz has great shoes to fill. He is also taking office at a time of growing diplomatic uncertainty in the European Union – including provocations from Russia and Belarus and threats to the rule of law from Poland and Hungary. Unlike Merkel, he is not well known abroad.

CNN’s Stephanie Halasz and Sheena McKenzie contributed to the report.

