Dream come true: Japanese billionaire explodes for ISS | International Space Station





A Japanese billionaire has fulfilled his childhood dream of traveling in space, as one of two passengers aboard a Russian rocket that exploded toward the International Space Station. Yusaku Maezawa, the founder of Zozo, a successful online fashion business, and his production assistant, Yozo Hirano, on Wednesday became the first space tourists to travel to the ISS in more than a decade. But Maezawa, a well-known art collector who is said to have a net worth of $ 1.9 billion ($ 1.44 billion), has said his ambitions do not end here, as he has registered for a more ambitious trip around the moon with the Elon Musks SpaceX rocket planned for 2023. Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin (center), Yusaku Maezawa (left) and Yozo Hirano (right) before departure. Photo: Roscosmos / EPA Press Service Brochure On the day of departure, Maezawa and his crew left their hotel in Baikonur for a Soviet-era song played to all cosmonauts before their flights. The song, for the astronauts who missed home, was sung in part in Japanese. Maezawas’s family and friends, some holding Japanese flags, shook him as he was putting on his space suit. The dream come true, the mogul posted on Twitter before he and Hirano boarded a Soyuz spacecraft with three seats piloted by Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin on the eve of their departure from the cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. “I’m excited,” he told reporters on the eve of his 12-day trip. I feel like an elementary school student going on a walk. I did not think I would be able to go into space. I liked the starry sky and the celestial bodies. I feel lucky to have this opportunity and finally fulfill my dream. The 46-year-old used social media to chronicle the 100 days he spent preparing for the mission, saying he had enjoyed the experience of losing weight caused on a custom-made plane, but confessing that sitting in a wheelchair was like torture. He and Hirano, a film producer, will document daily life on the space station, where the entrepreneur will perform 100 tasks for the mogul’s YouTube channel, which has more than 750,000 subscribers. Maezawa, who sold Zozo to SoftBank in 2019, will pursue his ISS mission by becoming the first private passenger to travel to the Moon aboard the SpaceX rocket. He is looking for eight people who see themselves as artists, but who do not necessarily have to be artists to join him on the six-day journey, which he will pay for himself. He is said to have received more than a million applications since last year. Named by Forbes As Japan’s 30th richest person, Maezawa is seen as a weirdo in his native country, where he has made headlines with his desire for private jets, supercars and works of art. He created a frenzy on Twitter last year when he said he would give 1 million (6650) to each for every 1,000 of his 13.8 million followers as a social experiment. He abandoned another online competition looking for candidates to be his girlfriend, but only after attracting almost 30,000 applicants.

