Who is Olaf Scholz? Meet Germany’s new chancellor and coalition governmentExBulletin

BERLIN Olaf Scholz is scheduled to be sworn in as chancellor of Germany on Wednesday, marking the end of Angela Merkel’s 16-year term.
Scholz’s center-left Social Democratic Party, which won the most votes in the September federal election, will govern alongside the Greens and the Free Liberal Democratic Party.
The last few days, each party has approved a coalition agreement which sets government targets, including raising the minimum wage to 12 euros / hour ($ 13.50), phasing out coal-fired power plants by 2030, and committing the country to be carbon-neutral by 2045. And Scholz ka announced cabinet members involving politicians from all three parties.
Here are some of the keys to understanding the transition that is taking place in this great European power.
Who is Olaf Scholz?
Scholz is a 63-year-old career politician in the center-left Social Democratic Party. For decades, he has held a wide range of positions: MP, mayor of the port city of Hamburg, minister of labor and minister of finance in coalition governments under Merkel. He is a well-known figure who has a deep understanding of the political process and how to do things, and because of this, he is often compared to President Biden.
One of the reasons he and his party prevailed in the federal election is that in Scholz, the Germans see a continuation of Merkel’s governing style: Scholz is a calm hand, steadfast in a crisis, and a pragmatic leader striving for compromise.
But there are some major differences between them. “Angela Merkel grew up in eastern Germany in the GDR. She has a different perspective, especially on foreign and European policy,” says Marcel Fratzscher, president of the German Institute for Economic Research. Under a Scholz-led government, Fratzscher thinks Germany will be more connected to the United States on the world stage and will seek a more secure and unified European Union.
At a news conference Tuesday, Scholz outlined these goals. “Transatlantic relations and our co-operation as part of NATO remain unwavering,” he said. “We are committed to a community of democracies around the globe and I am very grateful to President Biden for emphasizing the importance of multilateralism and at the same time, we are committed to what unites individual nations: the idea of freedom, the rule of law, democracy and respect for human rights ”.
A whole new administration is being sworn in. How will it be different?
Andreas Gora / Pool / Getty Images
Let’s start with the biggest challenge: the pandemic. The German daily degree of coronavirus infection has reached the pinnacle of all time and there was much talk about who Scholz would elect as health minister. In the end, he chose Karl Lauterbach, an epidemiologist and Social Democrat politician who criticized the treatment of the pandemic by the Merkel administration. Lauterbach argues that the government should implement stricter guidelines, he advocates making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory, and has little patience for those who refuse to be vaccinated. He is a polarizing figure in a country where about 30% of the population is unvaccinated, so selection paves the way for a possible political consequence.
However Scholz called it anyway a sign that the next chancellor wants an open leader to manage this pandemic, not someone who would be seen as a politically safe choice.
Another interesting fact about this new cabinet is that all the ministries in charge of national and international security and diplomacy are headed by women, some for the first time. Annalena Baerbock of the Greens will be Secretary of State, while the Social Democrats Nancy Faeser and Christine Lambrecht will be Minister of the Interior and Minister of Defense respectively. In fact, eight of the 16 cabinet members will be women.
In another milestone, Cem Ozdemir of the Greens will be agriculture minister, becoming the first member of the German cabinet of Turkish origin.
What will be the biggest challenges facing the new German government?
The first will be governing Germany’s path to emerge from the depths of the pandemic. Scholz emerged from last week’s meeting with outgoing Chancellor Merkel and the prime ministers of 16 federal states with a new list of guidelines for COVID-19 that have suddenly made it much harder for the unvaccinated to maneuver around societies. Following these guidelines by persuading or forcing more than 18 million unvaccinated Germans to be vaccinated will be a strong test for Scholz leadership.
Another challenge will be to transform the economy into a greener, more digitalized version of its current state, and by doing so without raising taxes or putting Germany in debt, a concern for the next finance minister, Christian Lindner, leader of the Free Democratic Party. And it will be essential for this new administration to show that it can govern as a unified coalition, making the economy more competitive, not only improving people’s lives, but also reducing its influence on the planet, a major concern especially for the Greens.
Perhaps one of the biggest challenges for Scholz, however, will be managing the political differences between the coalition partner parties. Everyone brings their own agenda and ensuring that everyone stays relatively happy can be one of Scholz’s biggest headaches.
