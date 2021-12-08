Queensland announces world’s first genetic variation Omicron Covid, but experts say it is not a new variant | Coronavirus

Queensland has declared a world first Omicron sub-line, but experts say it is not a new variant or a new type and more information is needed.

The new Omicron Covid sub-line, known as the Omicron like, was identified on an overseas arrival in Queensland from South Africa.

Confirmation of the new line comes after health authorities identified a second case of Omicron on an overseas arrival from Nigeria, Queenslands Health Minister Yvette DAth said on Wednesday.

I want to thank our forensics a lot [and] scientific services because it is their work with the international committee that has led to the reclassification of Omicron into two lines, and we have both here in Queensland, DAth said.

Infectious disease doctor and microbiologist at the Australian National University Prof Peter Collignon said the two lines were created from the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that has different genes.

It’s mostly a matter at the moment about the techniques of how they are handled, he said.

If the genes are deleted, and there is another line where the gene is not deleted, you may not think it’s Omicron when it actually is, he said.

Collignon said the new sub-line was not a new variant.

I do not think you can call it a new variant, it is a subgroup. A new variant means a big change from the one we already had, he said.

He said this sub-line was probably spreading to different parts of the globe.

I would be surprised if it were not for other places.

While identifying the original variant of Omicron, laboratories have shown that when PCR tests are used, one of the three target genes is not detected, says the World Health Organization.

This is known as the S gene abandonment, which the new Queensland sub-line does not have, said state health chief Peter Aitken.

Normal Omicron has about 30 different gene variations, while the new sub-line has about 14.

So it’s enough to be able to classify it as Omicron, but we do not know enough about it what it means in terms of clinical severity [and] Vaccine effectiveness, Aitken said.

What we do know is that it looks like Omicron is more infectious and more contagious.

Catherine Bennett, chair of epidemiology at Deakin University, said it was important to understand that this was not new, in fact, each variant had different genes.

Seventy percent or more of Omicron variants have no S. gene abandonment. We have variation within strains, Bennett said.

Find S was interesting because it allowed the PCR test to differentiate it, she said.

The unfortunate thing is that we lose PCR screening when it would be nice to spot it, Bennett said.

It just takes more time to do it, instead of having a result in six hours, that means you have to wait the extra day.

In strains that Australia has already had like Alpha and Delta, there are differences in genes, she said.

Not every Delta variant is the same. The one we had in Victoria behaved differently from the one who came to NSW who got up in a very different way.

There are few changes within the strains, even in the early days. It’s a characteristic mutation, but it’s not what defines it as Omicron.

As Queensland prepares to open its borders to interstate hotspots, Aitken said the arrival of the variant was a reminder that the pandemic was not over.

In many ways, the Covid journey has just begun, he said.

We will have cases, it means we will have to look at the mask, we will have to contact the tracks, we will have to have quarantine for close contacts.

Queensland is approaching the 80% full vaccination target, with 79.11% of eligible individuals over the age of 16 receiving two doses.

Me Australian Associated Press