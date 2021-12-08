International
Screams and groans: Strange fish songs raise hopes for coral reef recovery | Coral
From noises to scratches, crackles to groans and fog horns to laughter, a cacophony of strange fish songs have shown that a coral reef in Indonesia has quickly returned to health.
Many of the noises have never been recorded before and the fish that make these calls remain mysterious, despite using underwater speakers to talk to some.
The reef was destroyed by blast fishing, where explosives are used to stun or kill everything in the area. Corals are now being restored, but scientists wanted to know if many other creatures inhabiting reefs were returning.
Visual surveys lack camouflaged animals and those that only come out at night, so the researchers turned to rock noise. They found that the vibrant sound landscape was close to those of reefs that had never been damaged.
Sound is vital to the survival of reefs because almost all of its inhabitants, from corals to crustaceans to fish, produce offspring who spend the early part of their lives in the open oceans before using the sound and signals of other as a beacon to turn to.
Tim Lamont, at the University of Exeter, UK, and lead author of the study, said: Working on underwater sounds in coral reefs has often been quite miserable. We have heard reefs go quietly as they degrade. But this place of restoration was exciting and inspiring because the change was going in the other direction.
There were many coral rearing projects around the world, but the return of a diverse group of creatures in this case showed that it was more than just a coral gardening project, according to Lamont.
Moreover, as we listened to these hours and hours of recordings, we continued to discover sounds we had never heard before. Some were little known, but some were, I do not know what it is. It was a real sense of adventure and discovery, he said.
The fog took over our minds. I got very excited trying to find out exactly what the fish was doing. So I downloaded the noise to an MP3 player and got an underwater speaker, the kind used by synchronized swimmers.
I was swimming around blasting it, trying to get a call and answer. I thought I got it answering a few times, but I never saw the fish itself swim to fulfill the call. So the mystery continues.
Lamont suspects it may be a type of toad fish, based on other records from the Caribbean.
Prof Steve Simpson, at the University of Bristol, UK, and part of the team, said: “Some of the sounds we have recorded are really weird. We still have a lot to learn what they all mean and the animals that make them. But for now, it’s amazing to be able to hear the ecosystem come back to life.
World scientists have warned that global warming of 2 degrees Celsius could cause corals to turn white with warm water to extinction. In addition to a catastrophic loss of biodiversity, this would destroy the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people who rely on reefs for food, income and protection from storms.
New study, published in Journal of Applied Ecology, analyzed about four hectares of reefs recovered in Mars Coral Rock Restoration Project in the Spermonde archipelago in central Indonesia. Here, small pieces of live coral are glued to star-shaped metal frames, which were placed in the area of debris left over from blast fishing.
The researchers compared areas one to three years in recovery with areas still degraded and areas that had never been damaged. They found that most of the recorded noises were at least 50% more frequent in healthy and restored habitats.
A computer-generated measurement of the sound landscape complexity also showed that the restored rocks were similar to the undamaged ones, suggesting a healthy and functional ecosystem, the team said.
While the specific organisms that make the noises were not identified, some types of sounds were previously attributed. Noise sounds have been associated with Ambon fungus, groans and groans with military fish, and knock sounds with trigger fish. But the sound of laughter was new to science. Noises can come from the swimming bladder of fish like the drum, their throat or from the gnashing of teeth together.
We were surprised to see such a holistic rock recovery in such a short time, Lamont said, adding that a full recovery would take longer, to allow the rarest slow-growing corals to return. .
The team wants to develop more affordable hearing aids and automated computer analysis to enable extensive ecosystem monitoring software.
The manual hearing lasted months and months, Lamont said. I could only do it for about an hour at a time because it’s such a weird thing to do, to sit down, close my eyes and hear these chirps, crackles and whistles.
Explosive fishing in the area has been replaced by sustainable community management. But Lamont said: Restoration is not a solution which means we do not have to worry about all the threats to the world’s reefs [such as the climate crisis and water pollution].
If we do not address these broader problems, the conditions for reefs will become increasingly hostile and eventually restoration will become impossible.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/dec/08/whoops-and-grunts-bizarre-fish-songs-raise-hopes-for-coral-reef-recovery
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]