Screams and groans: Strange fish songs raise hopes for coral reef recovery | Coral

From noises to scratches, crackles to groans and fog horns to laughter, a cacophony of strange fish songs have shown that a coral reef in Indonesia has quickly returned to health.

Many of the noises have never been recorded before and the fish that make these calls remain mysterious, despite using underwater speakers to talk to some.

The reef was destroyed by blast fishing, where explosives are used to stun or kill everything in the area. Corals are now being restored, but scientists wanted to know if many other creatures inhabiting reefs were returning.

Visual surveys lack camouflaged animals and those that only come out at night, so the researchers turned to rock noise. They found that the vibrant sound landscape was close to those of reefs that had never been damaged.

Sound is vital to the survival of reefs because almost all of its inhabitants, from corals to crustaceans to fish, produce offspring who spend the early part of their lives in the open oceans before using the sound and signals of other as a beacon to turn to.

A healthy coral reef in Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: Tim Lamont / University of Exeter

Tim Lamont, at the University of Exeter, UK, and lead author of the study, said: Working on underwater sounds in coral reefs has often been quite miserable. We have heard reefs go quietly as they degrade. But this place of restoration was exciting and inspiring because the change was going in the other direction.

There were many coral rearing projects around the world, but the return of a diverse group of creatures in this case showed that it was more than just a coral gardening project, according to Lamont.

Moreover, as we listened to these hours and hours of recordings, we continued to discover sounds we had never heard before. Some were little known, but some were, I do not know what it is. It was a real sense of adventure and discovery, he said.

The fog took over our minds. I got very excited trying to find out exactly what the fish was doing. So I downloaded the noise to an MP3 player and got an underwater speaker, the kind used by synchronized swimmers.

I was swimming around blasting it, trying to get a call and answer. I thought I got it answering a few times, but I never saw the fish itself swim to fulfill the call. So the mystery continues.

Lamont suspects it may be a type of toad fish, based on other records from the Caribbean.

Prof Steve Simpson, at the University of Bristol, UK, and part of the team, said: “Some of the sounds we have recorded are really weird. We still have a lot to learn what they all mean and the animals that make them. But for now, it’s amazing to be able to hear the ecosystem come back to life.

World scientists have warned that global warming of 2 degrees Celsius could cause corals to turn white with warm water to extinction. In addition to a catastrophic loss of biodiversity, this would destroy the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people who rely on reefs for food, income and protection from storms.

A diver observes a healthy coral reef in Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: Tim Lamont / University of Exeter

New study, published in Journal of Applied Ecology, analyzed about four hectares of reefs recovered in Mars Coral Rock Restoration Project in the Spermonde archipelago in central Indonesia. Here, small pieces of live coral are glued to star-shaped metal frames, which were placed in the area of ​​debris left over from blast fishing.

The researchers compared areas one to three years in recovery with areas still degraded and areas that had never been damaged. They found that most of the recorded noises were at least 50% more frequent in healthy and restored habitats.

A computer-generated measurement of the sound landscape complexity also showed that the restored rocks were similar to the undamaged ones, suggesting a healthy and functional ecosystem, the team said.

While the specific organisms that make the noises were not identified, some types of sounds were previously attributed. Noise sounds have been associated with Ambon fungus, groans and groans with military fish, and knock sounds with trigger fish. But the sound of laughter was new to science. Noises can come from the swimming bladder of fish like the drum, their throat or from the gnashing of teeth together.

A clown fish in an anemone. Photo: Tim Lamont / University of Exeter

We were surprised to see such a holistic rock recovery in such a short time, Lamont said, adding that a full recovery would take longer, to allow the rarest slow-growing corals to return. .

The team wants to develop more affordable hearing aids and automated computer analysis to enable extensive ecosystem monitoring software.

The manual hearing lasted months and months, Lamont said. I could only do it for about an hour at a time because it’s such a weird thing to do, to sit down, close my eyes and hear these chirps, crackles and whistles.

Explosive fishing in the area has been replaced by sustainable community management. But Lamont said: Restoration is not a solution which means we do not have to worry about all the threats to the world’s reefs [such as the climate crisis and water pollution].

If we do not address these broader problems, the conditions for reefs will become increasingly hostile and eventually restoration will become impossible.