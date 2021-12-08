LGBTQ groups hail Tokyo same-sex partnership move as big step forward

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike attends a press conference amid the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Japan Foreign Correspondents Club in Tokyo, Japan on November 24, 2020. REUTERS / Issei Kato / File Photo

Tokyo says to introduce same-sex partnership system

Japan is the last G7 country not to recognize same-sex marriages

The move could be a major step towards same-sex marriage, activists say

Japanese PM says same-sex marriage requires “careful consideration”

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) – Japanese LGBTQ rights activists on Wednesday hailed Tokyo’s move to introduce a same-sex partnership system as a major step in their fight for equality in the G7’s only country. who does not fully recognize same-sex marriages.

According to plans announced by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Tuesday, the partnerships will be allowed early next year and legalized in the fiscal year beginning April 2022, greatly expanding the number of people in Japan who can benefit.

The partnership system allows same-sex partners to register their relationship and gain some of the privileges enjoyed by married couples, e.g. allowing rental of places to live together and gain the right to visit the hospital.

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Although there is no legal marriage, Tokyo’s move to adopt the partnership system is seen as an important step towards legalizing same-sex marriage in a nation where the Constitution still defines marriage as based on “mutual consent of both sexes.” “.

“This is amazing news,” said Masa Yanagisawa, head of Prime Services Japan at Goldman Sachs and a board member of the “Marriage for All Japan” activist group.

“Some conservatives have expressed concern that although these partnerships are merely symbolic pieces of paper, they could undermine Japanese traditions or the traditional Japanese family system. Hopefully this will be a chance to prove otherwise.”

Tokyo Shibuya Department in 2015 was the first country in Japan to introduce the partnership system. The system already covers 41% of Japan’s population, and its location in Tokyo means over half of the nation could potentially benefit, according to the Nijiiro Diversity campaign group. Read more

Activists have long lobbied for the entire capital to adopt the system, and have stepped up such efforts ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, driven by the coronavirus pandemic until this summer.

Takeharu Kato, a lawyer in charge of a historic court case in March where the ban on same-sex marriage was declared “unconstitutional”, said the government may have shown restraint in expanding the partnership system due to “the fact that many lawmakers of the ruling party are reluctant to do so. ”Read more

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told parliament that introducing same-sex marriage would require “careful consideration”.

“Adopting a system that allows same-sex marriage would be an issue that goes straight to the heart of what families should be like in Japan,” he said.

OLYMPIC IMPACT

While Tokyo as a whole did not adopt the pre-Games partnership system, the Olympics, with its focus on diversity, helped influence public opinion, Kato and others said.

A recent survey of Tokyo residents conducted by the metropolitan government found that 70% of respondents were in favor of same-sex partnerships.

“I’m sure the Olympics had an impact as Tokyo thought about what kind of legacy they should leave,” said LGBTQ rights activist Gon Matsunaka.

Another impetus has been Tokyo’s interest in calling itself a major international hub and attracting foreign companies, many of which have a greater emphasis on LGBTQ rights.

As part of Governor Koike preparing for her announcement, she spoke with foreign business executives who said Tokyo was behind on that front, Goldman Yanagisawa said.

“From my point of view as an employee of Goldman Sachs, we want to attract international talent, but Japan is always at a disadvantage,” he added.

“We offer our employee benefits at the top of national provisions in an effort to balance the system, but there is a limit to what is possible, and obviously not every company can do that.”

Ordinary Japanese, like business owner Yoko Namiki, hailed the move, calling it “revolutionary.”

The other goal is to make marriage possible, although this probably requires more local areas to adopt same-sex partnership regulations, creating enough pressure that the national government can no longer ignore it, activists say.

“Of course I am happy,” said lawyer Kato. “But this is just a turning point in a long way. We have to use it to push towards the current marriage.”

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Additional reporting by Rikako Maruyama, Kohei Miyazaki and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Edited by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.