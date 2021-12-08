South Korean hospitals under intense pressure between 7,175 record cases with Covid in one day | South Korea





South Korea reported a total daily record of 7,175 new cases with Covid after officials asked people to carry out their vaccinations. The prime minister, Kim Boo-kyum, warned that hospitals were being put under great pressure amid a rise in serious cases, days after the government announced a return to stricter restrictions on social gatherings. The total case load rose to 489,484 on Wednesday, according to the Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention. That was an increase of 2,221 from the day before, the biggest daily jump since the pandemic began. The number of critically ill patients also rose to a record 840, 66 from a day earlier, while the death toll rose from 63 to 4,020, the agency said. People over the age of 60 make up 35% of the total case load and 84% of critically ill patients, including those whose immunity has been weakened since receiving their first two doses of the vaccine earlier this year. Kim said the government would increase the number of hospital beds in the Seoul area, where 80% of infections were reported, but acknowledged it would be difficult to catch up with the growing number of cases. It would also mobilize more medical staff to monitor patients with mild symptoms who are treating themselves at home and speed up hospital transfers between those who develop severe symptoms, Kim said at an anti-virus meeting. Private clinics would be registered to treat patients with Covid to ease the pressure on major hospitals, he added. The recent increase, in a country that had been relatively successful in keeping infections and deaths to a minimum, is being attributed to young people who have not yet been fully vaccinated and older citizens who have not received boosters. Keeping the virus under control for most of the pandemic, South Korea has averaged more than 5,000 new cases a day over the past week. It has identified 38 cases of the Omicron variant. People expect to do coronavirus tests at a makeshift testing site in Seoul Photo: Ahn Young-joon / AP In response, the government introduced social distancing and other measures Monday that will remain in effect until early January, said the Yonhap news agency a move that came just weeks after it eased measures as part of its livelihood with the Covid approach. -19. Private gatherings will be limited to a maximum of six people in the Seoul area and eight outside the capital. The numbers were previously limited to 10 and 12. Furthermore, people wishing to enter high-risk environments such as bars, saunas and gyms will need to show evidence of complete vaccination or a negative coronavirus test. Kim acknowledged that the measures would create anxiety among small business owners, but added: “We know from experience that if virus prevention is in jeopardy, so are people’s lives.” Although 80.7% of South Korea’s 52 million population has been hit twice, young people are being asked to get their vaccines after the education ministry reported this week that almost all children and young people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the previous two weeks had not received the second dose. Only 8.8% of the population has had a booster dose, Yonhap said.

