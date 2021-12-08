International
German politics: Why millions of people can not vote?
More than five years later, meaningful integration remains a problem here. 11.4 million of Germany’s total population of 83.1 million are foreigners, of whom about 5 million are European Union citizens and are eligible to vote in the EU and in some local elections.
The country’s strong economy was built, in part, by immigrants who met the demand for free labor during the post – war country boom, while remaining closed to German society and democracy. In the 1960s and 1970s, the so-called “guest worker” scheme brought in millions of workers from Turkey and less developed countries, while offering no language training, little protection against discrimination, and few easy paths to citizenship.
According to Merkel, immigration policies were eased and access to integration classes was made available to all newcomers, but activists argue that more needs to be done. Estimates vary, but today there are still millions of residents with long-term taxpayers who, without citizenship, remain unjust.
Members of this substantial but silent minority say they suffer from systemic discrimination and lack of representation in the corridors of power.
CNN met with three activists and politicians determined to change the system and open the door for immigrants and other non-German citizens to vote.
“I wanted to be the voice I missed in politics”
Syrian activist Tareq Alaows left Damascus in 2015 and after a perilous trip to Europe, he became one of over one million refugees welcomed by Merkel.
But just because the door was open, does not mean Alaows felt at home.
“Everyone was talking about refugees, but no one was talking to us,” said Alaows, 32, recalling his arrival in the western city of Bochum. “Our future was being determined, but we were not part of the conversation.”
Five months after his stay, feeling deeply frustrated and closed, Alaows turned to activism, organizing a 17-day protest in Bochum City Hall to demand a meeting with the mayor. It worked; as a result, he became an unofficial lawyer for other refugees.
In February this year, he tried to go one step further, launching a campaign for a seat in the Bundestag, aiming to become the first Syrian refugee elected to Germany’s federal parliament.
“When I looked at the composition of Parliament, there was no one representing me or my struggle,” he said. “I wanted to be the voice I lacked in politics.” he said.
Many welcomed the campaign, but Alaows says he was the target of an angry minority who flooded it with daily hate messages and constant death threats.
He endured the intimidation for weeks, until he was verbally assaulted on a night train. The attack was the last point, he says. Frightened by “massive experiences of racism”, he reluctantly called for a halt to his election campaign.
Alaows remains politically active as a member of the Green party and spends most of his days defending the rights of immigrants.
He says his application for German citizenship was prompt because of his political work; it was carried out earlier this year, making him one of the few Syrian refugees eligible to vote in the September parliamentary elections – a moment he describes as bitter.
“For me, as an immigrant in this society where there is structural racism, I have to be politically active,” he said. “I can not lose hope. It is not an option.”
“Because I am a woman of color, I threaten death”
A day after the most important elections of a generation in Germany, local official Sawsan Chebli commits fraud with meetings from her office in the City Hall of Berlin.
Chebli’s Social Democrats (SPD) party narrowly defeated Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in the September parliamentary elections, giving it a mandate to form the country’s next governing coalition.
Chebli, Secretary of State for Federal Affairs in the Berlin State Senate, hopes the change of government will mean greater political representation for minorities.
“You have to have role models in politics so that young people aspire to the same career,” she said.
Born and raised in Germany to Palestinian parents, the Chebli family was stateless for most of her childhood, leaving them unable to work, attend university or participate in politics. “We were just invisible,” she recalls.
“Because I am a woman of color, I am threatened with death,” she explains. “Because I am here, I am noisy and I fight against right-wing politicians.”
“It’s discriminatory and needs to be changed,” she says.
“Germany will change,” she says firmly. “Because reality will change it, because data, facts and numbers will change it.”
“Every decision is happening over our heads”
On the outskirts of Germany’s financial capital, Frankfurt, lies one of the country’s most diverse cities.
According to the city council, Offenbach has an immigrant population of 63.9%. But local politician Hibba-tun-noor Kauser says the municipal government led by Offenbach bears no resemblance to the multi-ethnic city she calls home.
Prior to spring 2020, immigrants with German citizenship made up less than 10% of Offenbach’s council, according to Kauser. The 22-year-old student says this has pushed her to run in the election.
“It’s a big problem,” she told CNN. “The government is supposed to reflect the population, but it does not.”
Kauser believes this poses a major problem. “Every decision is happening on our heads, on the heads of people who can not vote, on the heads of marginalized groups,” she said.
In March, Kauser was voted on in Offenbach’s 72-member council in an election that saw the percentage of immigrants with German citizenship serving as advisers rise to almost 20%.
She says it was a major concern for the city’s mostly white and male career politicians – and gave a new representation to a marginalized majority.
“It was very overwhelming,” she says. “But my community still relies on me. It is a very big responsibility and I take it very seriously.”
Kauser’s parents, who have lived and worked in Germany for more than two decades since moving there from Pakistan, are among those who are not eligible due to lack of German citizenship. Their story is common; many in similar positions feel a deep sense of exclusion.
But beyond the documentation and legal hurdles, being able to participate in the democratic process of their new home feels like an impossible dream for many immigrants.
“A lot of people don’t even know they can participate, so I tell them how they can do it and why they should do it,” Kauser says. “I want to motivate and empower them.
