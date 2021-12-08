International
The woman who was persecuted in Vancouver has been brutally attacked in Mexico
WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.
A woman from Vancouver is facing an extensive operation in Mexico after being attacked.
Jamie Coutts was on vacation with a friend in Playa del Carmen when a man attacked them at a bar Saturday night.
Police in Mexico say they have arrested Peter Nowaczeck, who is a professional boxer from Ontario.
On social networks, Miku Coutts postoi that the husband had come to them at the Coyote Lounge Bar and would not take no for an answer.
He then turned as if to escape, but then turned back, “ran at full speed and punched her while she was unconscious,” according to another friend, Saturn Rose, who is in Vancouver.
“She’m definitely in a lot of pain,” Rose said after speaking with the Coutts on Tuesday morning. “She is really sad. “She’s just not doing well.”
Woman from Vancouver shoots video of a man following her through the streets of downtown
Read more:
Scary video shows a bizarre man following a woman from Vancouver downtown
She said Coutts nose is broken in three places and she is struggling to breathe. She also has a broken tooth and a severely injured eye.
Her friend, who was also punched, needed stitches on her head.
Coutts is currently in a hotel in Mexico and needs to go to the hospital regularly for tests and checkups.
Rose said she can not return home until she has surgery, and they do not when that happens.
“The doctor said approximately six days to four weeks,” Rose said.
or GoFundMe is configured to help the Coutts with funds as she had no travel insurance.
Vancouver Police identify the person of interest in the prosecution case
Read more:
The congestion stood in the case of a disturbing video in downtown Vancouver
This is not the first time Global News has reported on an incident involving a cloud.
She spoke to Global News in March about a frightening experience after being closely followed by a bizarre man for more than half an hour.
Coutts filmed most of the meeting and said her follower did not look at all upset by the camera.
The charge of criminal harassment against Mohammed Majidpour, 34, was finally dropped.
Now, she faces a long recovery before she can fly home.
“She’s just devastated,” Rose said. “Jamie is the most bubbly person I know and just a sweet girl and she’s very sad.”
