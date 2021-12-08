Video About Christmas puts Boris Johnson in another mess





LONDON For a week, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied harmful allegations that his staff broke blocking rules by holding a party last Christmas when such celebrations were banned under government-imposed restrictions on the coronavirus. Late Tuesday, government history seemed to weaken when a video of senior staff members joking about such a holiday appeared, four days after they had gathered to eat food, drink wine and play holiday games on Downing Street. The revelations have shocked Mr. Johnsons’s government as Britain and the rest of the world enter a second holiday season hit by the emergence of a new variant and faced with the anger and frustration of exhausted citizens. Critics have accused Mr. Johnson of lying and trying to cover up the event. This has been accompanied by the outrage of some Britons, who, at the time, were barred from blocking rules, and even saying goodbye to dying relatives.

Downing Street has denied that a Christmas party has taken place, but has not denied that an event of some kind has taken place. Mr. Johnson has said that every rally that has taken place has followed Covid protocols. At his weekly question-and-answer session in Parliament on Wednesday, Mr. Johnson apologized for the video, but said he was consistently assured there was no party. He said the cabinet secretary would investigate and that if there were violations of the blocking rules, there would be disciplinary measures. Amid growing pressure on the prime minister, even some of his lawmakers publicly called for him to clarify his story. On Tuesday evening, the Metropolitan Police, the force covering London, said they were reviewing the video. Reports of the Downing Street party, which first appeared in the Daily Mirror, did not suggest that Mr. Johnson himself had attended any party. Nor the video published by ITV, which shows staff members holding a mock press conference with questions about the implications of holding such a celebration, fully confirm that an event has taken place.

But the video shows that senior staff members were aware of the danger they might be asked about a party on Downing Street and had no credible answer. The video shows Allegra Stratton, who at the time was Mr. Johnsons’ press secretary, in a rehearsal for a press conference, with a Downing Street colleague playing a journalist. At the time, Ms. Stratton was preparing to give White House-style press conferences, though the idea was eventually abandoned.

When asked about reports of a Christmas party on Downing Street, she laughed and replied: I went home, before I asked, what is the answer? Is cheese and wine okay? It was a business meeting, Ms. Stratton is heard saying. This imaginary celebration was a business meeting, she continued, before laughing and adding: And she was not distancing herself from society. Opponents have used the video as further evidence of a well-known and damaging critique: that the Conservative-led government enforces one set of rules for itself and another for the rest of the population. This was deeply damaging at the start of the pandemic when trust in the government was severely undermined after Mr. Johnsons’s former top adviser, Dominic Cummings, traveled hundreds of miles to his parents’s home during a blockade. In response to the video, the leader of the opposition Labor Party, Keir Starmer, accused the government of deceiving the public. People across the country followed the rules even when it meant separation from their families, closed and tragically incapable of saying goodbye to their loved ones, he said. They were right to expect the government to do the same, he added. Lying and laughing at those lies is embarrassing. Mr Johnson is scheduled to answer questions on the issue in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

