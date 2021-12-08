COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 1,234 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and five new deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 457,059 confirmed cases and 11,594 people have died.

There are 235 people in hospital (an increase of nine), including 58 in intensive care (reduction by four).

The province has administered 13,798,356 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 20,776 doses in the last 24 hours.

86 percent of the qualified population in the province (age five and up) has received one dose of vaccine and 81 percent has received two doses.

Note: The vaccination rate in Quebec has been adjusted to include children ages five to 11, causing the overall rate to drop. Vaccinations for the group began last week.

The Quebec Department of Health does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

The Quebec government has announced that healthcare workers can now get their booster vaccines.

Dub, Arruda and Daniel Parr, director of the vaccination campaign in Quebec, held a press conference Tuesday to announce the details.

Currently in Quebec, booster doses are only available for people over the age of 70, for people with weakened immune systems, and for people who have received two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

But people aged 60 and over will have to wait until early January to get their own. Dub said the reason for the delay is that the province has enough staff now to administer vaccines to the elderly, young children and those already eligible for boosters.

The Canada National Immunization Advisory Committee (NACI) is strongly recommending a boost dose of COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians age 50 and older.

The recommendation also extends to healthcare workers, indigenous people and those living in joint care settings and all those who have only received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The committee is also recommending that Canadians aged 18 to 49 receive a third mRNA injection at least six months after receiving the second.

Holiday collection limits

The Quebec government has announced a easing of public health rules for this holiday season.

As of December 23, parties can include up to 20 people who are fully vaccinated.

But Health Minister Christian Dub said it was still important to limit contacts and behave responsibly.

Director of Public Health Dr. Horacio Arruda said it would not be very wise for unvaccinated people to hold large gatherings, or for guest lists to include a mix of unvaccinated and fully protected people.

The Quebec-made vaccine shows ‘high efficacy’ against COVID-19

A vaccine for COVID-19 produced by Quebec is now being prepared to be submitted to Health Canada for approval.

Medicago, a Quebec City-based biopharmaceutical company, said its vaccine has shown high efficacy against infection during Phase 3 clinical trials.

According to a press release, the overall efficacy rate of the vaccine against all variants of the virus studied was 71 per cent, with a higher efficacy rate of 75 per cent against COVID-19 infections from the delta variant.

If licensed in Canada, it would be the first COVID-19 vaccine to use virus-like particle technology and the first plant-based vaccine ever approved for human use, said Brian Ward, medical officer for Medicago. a recent interview with CBC News. .

“This would be the first for the world,” he added, “not just for Quebec and Canada.”

