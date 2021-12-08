International
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
- Quebec reported 1,234 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and five new deaths.
- Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 457,059 confirmed cases and 11,594 people have died.
- There are 235 people in hospital (an increase of nine), including 58 in intensive care (reduction by four).
- The province has administered 13,798,356 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 20,776 doses in the last 24 hours.
- 86 percent of the qualified population in the province (age five and up) has received one dose of vaccine and 81 percent has received two doses.
Note: The vaccination rate in Quebec has been adjusted to include children ages five to 11, causing the overall rate to drop. Vaccinations for the group began last week.
The Quebec Department of Health does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.
The Quebec government has announced that healthcare workers can now get their booster vaccines.
Dub, Arruda and Daniel Parr, director of the vaccination campaign in Quebec, held a press conference Tuesday to announce the details.
Currently in Quebec, booster doses are only available for people over the age of 70, for people with weakened immune systems, and for people who have received two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
But people aged 60 and over will have to wait until early January to get their own. Dub said the reason for the delay is that the province has enough staff now to administer vaccines to the elderly, young children and those already eligible for boosters.
The Canada National Immunization Advisory Committee (NACI) is strongly recommending a boost dose of COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians age 50 and older.
The recommendation also extends to healthcare workers, indigenous people and those living in joint care settings and all those who have only received the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The committee is also recommending that Canadians aged 18 to 49 receive a third mRNA injection at least six months after receiving the second.
Holiday collection limits
The Quebec government has announced a easing of public health rules for this holiday season.
As of December 23, parties can include up to 20 people who are fully vaccinated.
But Health Minister Christian Dub said it was still important to limit contacts and behave responsibly.
Director of Public Health Dr. Horacio Arruda said it would not be very wise for unvaccinated people to hold large gatherings, or for guest lists to include a mix of unvaccinated and fully protected people.
The Quebec-made vaccine shows ‘high efficacy’ against COVID-19
A vaccine for COVID-19 produced by Quebec is now being prepared to be submitted to Health Canada for approval.
Medicago, a Quebec City-based biopharmaceutical company, said its vaccine has shown high efficacy against infection during Phase 3 clinical trials.
According to a press release, the overall efficacy rate of the vaccine against all variants of the virus studied was 71 per cent, with a higher efficacy rate of 75 per cent against COVID-19 infections from the delta variant.
If licensed in Canada, it would be the first COVID-19 vaccine to use virus-like particle technology and the first plant-based vaccine ever approved for human use, said Brian Ward, medical officer for Medicago. a recent interview with CBC News. .
“This would be the first for the world,” he added, “not just for Quebec and Canada.”
The main stories of COVID-19
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Ethe.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- General muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks you to call 18776444545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go to the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the provincehereand information on the situation in Montrealhere.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/covid-19-quebec-dec-8-1.6277541
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]ulletin.com