It may take ‘several years’ for COVID-19 to reach ‘low, endemic rates’ in Ontario: senior doctor
The Ontario chief doctor said Tuesday that it could take “several years” for COVID-19 to reach “low, endemic rates” in the province.
Dr. Kieran Moore made the comments during a conference for COVID-19 in Queen’s Park.
Moore was asked by a reporter if COVID is “something we’re just going to have to learn to live with” and if it would ever go away.
Moore responded by saying that COVID-19 is a “global disease” and as such, worldwide immunization must be greatly increased before virus rates can drop significantly.
“We have ways to go with the World Health Organization and other international organizations to try to reduce the number of individuals in whom this virus can change and / or spread,” he said.
“Within Canada and Ontario in particular, I see a day when we will have low, endemic virus rates.”
Moore said international oversight is likely to still be needed to monitor changes in COVID-19 species.
“But I see a time when we will have low, endemic rates and it will turn out to be like the flu or other winter-breathing viruses where there is a seasonality, where there is a permanent impact on our health care system. and like the flu, you need an annual vaccine to protect yourself against it, “he said.
Moore said it may be possible to combine the flu and COVID-19 vaccines to create an annual vaccine that offers protection “against any new circulating species”.
“It can take several years to see that low, endemic rate and then the winter effect where the virus is most commonly active during November through March,” he said.
The World Health Organization previously told Global News that if a disease is “present globally, but at expected or normal levels,” it will be considered endemic.
Moore said the goal is to limit the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on “mental, physical, social and economic well-being”.
He again repeatedly called for people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they have not already done so, as it provides strong protection against serious diseases.
Experts say global vaccine equality is a key metric to end COVID-19 pandemic
Experts who spoke to Reuters earlier said they expected the first countries to emerge from the pandemic to have had a combination of high-rate vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States. Great Britain, Portugal and India.
But they warned that SARS-CoV-2 remains an unpredictable virus that is changing as it spreads across unvaccinated populations.
No one would completely rule out what some called an end-of-the-world scenario in which the virus changes to the point where it avoids hard-earned immunity. However, they expressed growing confidence that many countries would have left behind the worst of the pandemic in the coming year.
Meanwhile, Ontario’s seven-day average of COVID-19 cases continues to rise with 928 new cases reported on Tuesday. 687 cases were reported last Tuesday. The seven-day average has now reached 975, which is an increase from a week ago when it was 794.
The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Board released the modeling on Tuesday showing that COVID cases and ICU admissions are expected to increase in the coming weeks.
The Ontario government has said they would not want to enforce restrictions across the province in the future and would instead want individual public health units to enforce restrictions if necessary.
Ontario currently has a plan to remove almost all public health restrictions by the end of March, depending on COVID-19 trends.
with folders by Gabby Rodrigues, Saba Aziz and Reuters
