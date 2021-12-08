The volcanic eruption of Mount Semeru in Indonesia was caused by rain. This can happen more





The days of heavy rain had gradually eroded Semer’s lava dome, a pile of hardened lava acting as the plug of a volcano, which partially collapsed.

It was this “dome avalanche” that Indonesian volcanologists believe caused the eruption, according to the country’s geological chief, Eko Budi Lelono, from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

“Based on the photos and data, we can compare the size of the dome before and after the December 4 eruption. We can see that a large mass of the dome volume was lost after a heavy rain that day,” he said.

The role of rain in this case has raised questions about whether climate change could lead to more frequent outbreaks of this kind. This is a concern because the explosions caused by the collapse of the lava dome tend to be stronger and more destructive than other types, the scientists told CNN. Saturday’s eruption created what are known as pyroclastic flows, which are clouds of rapidly moving lava, gas, and ash. The temperature of these clouds is usually between 800 and 1000 degrees Celsius, Eko said. It can move fast – sometimes about 10 kilometers per hour, but up to 100 km / h – and it may be impossible to run from it. More than 30 people were killed in the blast over the weekend and searchers are searching for dozens more missing. Thousands of buildings were damaged, many of them buried under heavy piles of ash that covered houses in entire villages. The force of this explosion was greater than usual. Semeru threw the ash about 15 kilometers into the air, when it is usually only hundreds of meters, and pyroclastic clouds reached more than 12 kilometers to the ground, well beyond the usual 5 km, Eko said. Millions of Indonesians live near the foot of volcanoes, where the soil is particularly fertile and good for growing crops. More than 8,000 live within 10 km of Semeru. They sometimes receive warnings that Semeru – one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes – will erupt as its activity increases, but rain-induced events like this are harder to predict, Heather Handley, a volcanologist, told CNN. at Monash University in Australia. Continued global warming is projected to bring more extreme rain events to many parts of the world, raising concerns that these larger eruptions may come with little or no notice. Scientists do not know that this will necessarily happen, but more have been asking this question since 2018, when Hawaii’s Klauea volcano erupted after days of heavy rainfall. “People have been thinking about the relationship between climate and the causes of volcanic eruptions,” Handley said. “There is still a lot to explore that we do not yet know, so it is good to think about other external volcanic eruption mechanisms that we might otherwise have missed.” Handley explained that there are several ways that increased rainfall and global warming in general can affect volcanic eruptions. She showed a study published in Nature on the Klauea eruption , which suggested that heavy rainy days led to an increase in groundwater, which increased groundwater pressure, causing cracks and landslides. had increased the pressure in the groundwater, which in turn caused the rocks in the volcano to “fail”, which essentially meant to crack or slide. When this happens, magma is able to make its way to the Earth’s surface more easily. “If heavy rainfall is making it easier for magma to come to the surface, we can see an increase in the frequency of eruptions we receive,” she said. “There has also been a lot of thinking about the effects of melting ice and snow, which is often on top of a volcano. When it melts, it removes pressure from the top, which can cause even more melting, which can cause more “very frequent explosions,” she said. “But in general, we do not have a very complete understanding of the impacts of climate change on volcanic eruptions.”

