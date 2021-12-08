International
The province ignored the recommendations to make Sask. Safer long-term care for the elderly: Opposition
Official opposition summoned the province during Tuesday’s legislative session for failing to make significant changes to Saskatchewan’s long-term care system.
The NDP says the system has failed many seniors, especially during the pandemic.
Saskatoon resident Rose Botting was present at the hearing. Her late mother, Frances Sander, then 82, fell into her room at her residence at the Rose Villa care facility in Rosetown in April 2018.
According to an August report by the provincial ombudsman, Sander was assessed after admitting he had a high risk of falling. She crashed and was found near her bed the first night there.
Hundreds of elderly people have died in miserable conditions in long-term care and this government has learned no lessons.– Matt Love, official opposition critic for seniors
Five days later, she collapsed again and was found bleeding and not reacting on her bathroom floor. She was taken to hospital where she died three days later.
On Tuesday, Botting told reporters he wants to make sure seniors are safe in long-term care homes in Saskatchewan.
“I hope caring for the elderly is more of a priority,” she said. “We need standards for the care of the elderly, we need training, we need funding. We need staff. I do not expect it to happen overnight, but I would love to see some movement.”
Recommendations of the People’s Advocate
The ombudsman’s report on the case called for further measures to protect the elderly in long-term care, including a recommendation that the Saskatchewan Health Authority develop and implement a “single, comprehensive, reporting and investigation process for unfavorable health throughout the province “.
The report states that the investigation process should clearly identify the requirements and processes of notification, reporting and investigation for all intensive care homes and other facilities operated by the JSC.
However, the NDP says the province has not taken any steps to provide further protection.
“We know this government has ignored experts for years, and this is especially true in long-term care,” said Matt Love, the official opposition critic for the elderly, during the questioning period.
“Report after report from oversight bodies like the auditor and the ombudsman provide a guide on how to make long-term care safer in Saskatchewan. Their recommendations were ignored. We are not yet inspecting or reporting on conditions in long-term care.”
“Hundreds of elderly people have died in miserable conditions in long-term care and this government has not learned any lessons.”
Everett Hindley, minister of Seniors and Ruraland Remote Health, responded that work is being done to make long-term care homes safer for Saskatchewan seniors.
“There are a number of areas that we need to improve on based on previous recommendations, whether it is the auditor or the ombudsman’s office that are being implemented,” Hindley said.
“I understand that work is progressing well to implement those recommendations as a result of this particular critical incident. And it would be my expectation that this be done as soon as possible.”
Hindley says a new, long-term care home inspection process will be piloted and announced soon in a number of communities. He says the province will provide details in the coming days.
