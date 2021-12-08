South Africa gets stronger at early Omicron signs, stocks slide





South African banknotes featuring an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela are displayed in an office in Johannesburg, folder. REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) – The South African rand extended its gains this week on Wednesday as signs that the locally identified Omicron coronavirus variant in Hong Kong is causing mostly mild infections support the risk appetite. At 1445 GMT, the rand was trading at 15.7950 against the dollar, 0.35% stronger than the previous close. Financial markets have been very sensitive to news about Omicron, of which South Africa warned the world last month, sparking global alarm and the imposition of travel restrictions. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register But anecdotal accounts by doctors and researchers in South Africa suggest it may be causing less severe clinical symptoms than other variants of the coronavirus, though they warn that more research is needed before definitive conclusions can be drawn. Read more Markets also hailed the news that BioNTech and Pfizer (PFE.N) said a three-stroke course of their COVID-19 vaccine was shown to generate a neutralizing effect against the new Omicron variant in a lab test. Read more Also supporting the sentiment, a proposal to amend the constitution to explicitly allow the expropriation of land without compensation failed to win enough votes in parliament on Tuesday. Opposition parties and some investors have seen the proposal as a threat to property rights. Read more Burdened by local data, the main indexes on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange moved away from the record highs reached in the previous session, with the standard index of all stocks (.JALSH) which ended 0.72% lower at 72,403 points, while the blue-chip index from the top 40 companies (.JTOPI) finished 0.78% lower at 65,992 points. Retail sales rose 1.8% year-on-year in October, slightly lower than the 2.1% reading in September, South African Statistics said on Wednesday. “Despite modest annual performance, retail sales shrank on a seasonally adjusted basis from month to month, following a 5.1% increase in September. In fact, consumers remain financially constrained and many have not recovered from the effects of the pandemic.” “Investec Bank Economist Lara Hodes said. Stocks also weigh on data on South African business confidence, which fell in November compared to last month, as both exports and imports fell. The retail sector has had a mixed year, as it was one of the main victims of the July riots that contributed to an economic contraction in the third quarter. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Alexander Winning and Nqobile Dludla; Edited by Stephen Coates and Angus MacSwan Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/stocks/south-african-rand-stronger-early-omicron-signs-retail-data-focus-2021-12-08/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos