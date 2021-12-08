Boris Johnson’s assistants joke about Downing Street Christmas party as London closes





The holiday is said to have taken place on December 18, when London was under the restrictions of the “Tier 3” blockade which meant that people were not allowed to mingle indoors with anyone outside their home or support bubble.

The recording is of a mock press conference on December 22, 2020, four days after the incident is suspected to have occurred, according to CNN branch ITV.

She tells the then press secretary of the prime minister, Allegra Stratton, joking when asked by an official no. 10 for reports on a Christmas party. She laughs, says she “went home” and then says “this imaginary party was a business meeting and was not distanced from society”.

Stratton, who was serving as spokeswoman for the COP26 prime minister, said her comments had become a “distraction” in the fight against coronavirus and offered to resign on Wednesday afternoon. “I understand the anger and frustration that people feel,” she said in a statement on camera.

“To all those who lost loved ones, endured unbearable loneliness and fought with your businesses – I’m sorry and this afternoon I offered my resignation to the Prime Minister.” Johnson said Wednesday that he unreservedly apologizes for the insult caused by the published video. He told the Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament: “I understand and share the anger up and down the country when I see the number 10 staff seem to make the blockade measures easier. “I can understand how indignant it must be to think that the people who set the rules did not follow the rules, Mr. President, because I was also angry when I saw that clip. I apologize unreservedly for the offense he has. caused up and down the country and I apologize for the impression it gives. “ Johnson said he has been repeatedly assured since reports surfaced of a Christmas party on Downing Street last year that there was no holiday and that no rules for Covid had been broken. “I have asked the Secretary of the Cabinet to establish the facts and report as soon as possible. And Mr. Chairman, it is self-evident that if those rules are violated, then there will be disciplinary measures for all those involved. . “ Since the video appeared, Downing Street has repeated “there was no Christmas party and the coronavirus rules were followed all the time”. CNN turned to many government officials for comment, but there was no response. Responding to the video, UK opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer told parliament Johnson “has been caught red-handed”. “Why does he not close the investigation now just by admitting it?” said Starmer. “No one was dreaming of a Christmas Zoom, turkey dinners for one, gifts exchanged at service stations. But the virus was out of control … So the British put the health of others above themselves and followed the rules. Isn’t it?” “Is the Prime Minister ashamed that his Downing Street could not do the same?” Starmer said. On December 18, 2020, the day of the alleged Downing Street holiday, the UK reported 514 deaths from Covid, according to the government dashboard. The leader of the Scottish National Party in Westminster, Ian Blackford called for Johnson’s resignation. “It’s time for the members of this house to act if he does not reign, that he should be removed,” he said. Labor Party lawmaker David Lammy wrote on Twitter: “As people lost their lives, number 10 celebrated. While people were sticking to the rules, number 10 broke them. While the nation was suffering, they were joking. This is absolutely disgusting. They are “They laugh at us all. It is one rule for them and another for the rest of us.” A lawmaker from Boris Johnson’s Conservative party, Tobias Ellwood, told the BBC on Wednesday that the government should show “it takes [the criticism] seriously “and take history forward. Another Conservative MP, Charles Walker, told Times Radio on Wednesday: “I think now, moving forward, every [coronavirus] measures will be advisory. “I think it would be very difficult to sanction them in law and then ask our poor police forces once again to enforce them,” after the video was shown.

CNN’s Niamh Kennedy and Amy Cassidy contributed to this report.

