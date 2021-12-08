Wrong man arrested for Khashoggi’s murder, says France





French PARIS officials have released a Saudi man a day after he was arrested on suspicion of links to the murder of Saudi dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi, saying Wednesday it was a case of misidentification. French authorities arrested the man at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport near Paris on Tuesday because his name and age matched that of Khalid Alotaibi, 33, who is accused of being part of the team that killed Mr Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. in 2018. There is an unresolved Turkish arrest warrant against that Mr. Alotaibi, as well as a red notice from Interpol. Rmy Heitz, the attorney general, said in a statement that extensive verifications of the detainee’s identity had established that the order did not apply to him. He was released on Wednesday. The arrest briefly revived international speculation over the assassination at a time when Saudi Arabia and its de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, are seeking to rebuild their international reputation.

Mr. Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi writer and columnist, was assassinated in October 2018 after entering the consulate to obtain the documents he needed to marry his Turkish fiancée. Once inside, he was confronted by a team of Saudi agents who tried to persuade him to return to the kingdom, according to a report by a United Nations expert on the assassination. When he refused, they killed him. His bones were never found. An assessment by the Central Intelligence Agency after the assassination concluded that it may have been ordered by Prince Mohammed. In February, President Biden allowed the publication of an intelligence report concluding that Prince Mohammed had approved the plan to capture or kill Mr. Khashoggi. But the Saudis have called the killing a fraudulent operation and Prince Mohammed has denied that he ordered it or that he knew about it in advance. The riot at Paris airport came just days after French President Emmanuel Macron, on a visit to several Gulf states this week, stopped in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to meet with Prince Mohammed. Human rights groups and Amnesty International criticized Mr Macron, accusing him of rehabilitating Prince Mohammed on the international stage. But Mr. Macron defended the visit, telling reporters that Saudi Arabia was a key player in the region.

Who can think for a second that you are helping Lebanon, that you maintain peace and stability in the Middle East, if you say We are no longer talking to Saudi Arabia, the most populous and important country in the Persian Gulf? said Mr. Macron. “It does not mean that I support, it does not mean that I forget, it does not mean that we are not demanding partners,” he added. It acts only for the interests of our country and the regions. A Turkish trial of suspects in the murder of Mr. Khashoggis has walked slowly, largely because Saudi Arabia has refused to extradite any of the accused. A Saudi court sentenced five men to death and three to prison for murder, but the death sentences were commuted to imprisonment after one of Mr.’s sons. Khashoggis said he and his siblings had forgiven the killers. But access to justice was limited, the names of convicts were never made public, and rights groups dismissed the process as fraudulent.

