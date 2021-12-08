Former Canadian Army HR chief charged with sexual assault | Canada





The former head of human resources in the Canadian military has been charged with sexual assault and misconduct, as the country faces a wave of allegations of misconduct and attacks filed against senior officials. Military Police announced the charges against V Adm Haydn Edmundson on Wednesday. At least seven generals have been involved in various scandals over the past year, a crisis that has eroded public confidence in the institution and weakened morale within military ranks. The allegations by military prosecutors come despite a promise by ruling liberals last month that prosecution of cases of sexual misconduct in the military would be handed over to civilian prosecutors. The charges against Edmundson date back to 1991, when a retired member of the armed forces claimed that Edmundson exposed her genitals to her in a Navy ship. At the time, Edmundson, a commanding lieutenant, was her superior. Stphanie Viau, who at the time was a 19-year-old steward, told CBC News that she shouted and told Edmundson that his behavior was unacceptable. Days later, Edmundson raped her, she claims. Edmundson has denied the allegations. Vice Admiral Edmundson continues to deny any suggestion of criminal misconduct and awaits the opportunity to restore his outstanding reputation for service to our country, his attorney, Brian Greenspan, said in a statement. Viaus’s attorney, Paul Champ, said his client will wait for justice to get its way. Edmundson resigned in May after allegations of assault first surfaced. He was replaced by General Steven Whelan. But Whelan was also forced to step down from his role in October after military police confirmed an investigation into a charge of sexual misconduct. He too has denied the allegations. Last month, Defense Minister Anita Anand said she would accept the recommendations of a former Supreme Court judge to transfer investigations into sexual misconduct to civilian police and prosecutors, unless an investigation is nearing completion. In the Edmundsons case, officials say the case was in its final stages and will be dealt with by the military justice system. Edmundson will appear in an Ottawa court on Jan. 25.

