



Water company Severn Trent has been fined 1.5 million by a court for illegal wastewater discharges from its wastewater treatment plants. The firm was fined for discharges from four sewage treatment works in Worcestershire between February and August 2018, the Environment Agency said. The water company failed to respond to alarms warning of a blockage, failed to properly manage sewage sludge and failed to adequately manage a situation where part of the equipment failed, Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court was told. About 360,000 gallons of raw wastewater was dumped illegally as a result of breaches at four water treatment plants in Worcestershire. Severn Trent pleaded guilty at a previous hearing. Prosecuting the Environment Agency, James Puzey said Severn Trent Water did not immediately respond to alerts at its sewage treatment plant in Blackminster, near Evesham, in February 2018. A blockage of works resulted in the illegal dumping of approximately 360,000 gallons of wastewater into nearby Broadway Brook. Several hours passed before Severn Trent Water operatives joined in to take corrective action. The court also heard how during the winter of 2017/2018, Severn Trent Water failed to adequately manage wastewater treatment in other treatment jobs in Worcestershire. In sentencing, District Judge Ian Strongman said in connection with the Blackminster incident that the alarms were not sounded properly. This resulted in the dismissal of works for four hours. The court heard that Severn Trent Waters’s previous convictions were an aggravating feature of the prosecution. David Throup, environmental manager for the West Midlands Environment Agency’s area, said: Incidents like this are preventable and completely unacceptable, especially at a time when the need to protect the aquatic environment for wildlife and humans has not been never greater and when public consciousness Environmental issues are so high. The water utility was also ordered to pay the prosecution costs of 58,365. Last summer the company was fined 800,000 for firing 3.8 million liters of raw wastewater in a Shropshire stream between November 2014 and May 2016. The Environment Agency and Ofwat are investigating several water companies after admitting they may have illegally discharged raw wastewater from their wastewater treatment plants. The investigation includes about 2,000 wastewater treatment works, but the agency will not reveal which companies are involved. A spokesman for Severn Trent said: “We take our role in protecting and caring for the rivers of our regions extremely seriously, which is why we are consistently recognized as a leading UK water company and have given top status to four stars from the Environment Agency. These were historic issues that occurred in 2018 and we reported them ourselves to the Environment Agency at the time; we have been open and transparent with them throughout the process. We take and take the findings of the courts seriously; we have learned lessons from the incidents to ensure that we continue to work to the highest environmental standards.

