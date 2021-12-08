With Olaf Scholz at Helm in Germany, a new, precarious chapter





BERLIN It was Angela Merkel vintage: The woman who has dominated European politics for most of two decades handed over her office to the next German chancellor, thanked her staff, then went to the door and made her final appearance. After 16 years as Germany’s leader and unofficial European leader, Mrs Merkel on Wednesday stepped down from the office she first took over when President George W. Bush was still in the White House in a characteristically underrated way. Congratulations Mr. Chancellor, dear Olaf Scholz, Mrs. Merkel said to her successor in a small gathering at the chancellery. I know from experience that it is an exciting moment to be elected to this office. It’s an exciting, fulfilling task, a challenging task as well, Ms Merkel said, but if you embrace it with joy, it ‘s probably one of the most beautiful tasks you have to take responsibility for this country.

For a long time, the most powerful female leader in the world, Mrs. Merkel was the central political figure in Germany and Europe through four US presidents and five British prime ministers and eight Italian prime ministers. Its continued growth of authority attracted admirers and critics, but it remained a special source of stability for the continent through repeated crises. Criticized for failing to create a successor, Ms Merkel, a Christian Democrat, may have done so in the end. Just too much for the disappointment of her party, was a member of her traditional opposition, Mr. Scholz, a Social Democrat and her last finance minister, who was sworn in on Wednesday after a campaign that promised continuity. However, Mrs Merkel’s departure marks the end of a transformative era in German politics that she herself called eventful and often very challenging, and the beginning of a new and uncertain chapter for Germany and Europe.

It was a great period during which you were the chancellor of this country and you did great things, said Mr. Scholz after formally handing over the chancellery and its staff. There were some big crises we had to deal with, some of which we went through together.

That united us and not just these events, Mr. Scholz added. There has always been a very reliable cooperation between us. This is good, I believe, because it shows that we are a strong, capable democracy in which there is a lot of consensus among Democrats, cooperation. Many of those who have worked closely with the outgoing German chancellor emphasize her sense of commitment and willingness to compromise as the basis of her power. She was and is the person who was always deeply prepared, with a deep sense of responsibility, always looking for the result, said Dalia Grybauskaite, who first met Ms Merkel in Brussels in 2005 and continued to work with her. during her ten-year term as President of Lithuania. And she was willing to compromise to achieve that result. The full footprint that Mrs. Merkel, a pastoral daughter from the former communist East, left on her country and continent, will only be revealed in the years to come. But for now, the highlight of her legacy is widely regarded as her decision in 2015 and 2016 to welcome more than one million asylum seekers to Germany. The decision sharply divided its country especially along the old East-West dividing line and spurred the emergence of a far-right nationalist movement that became stronger than ever since the Nazis. But it also softened Germany’s image abroad and established its country as a liberal beacon, as populism threatened the very foundations of the West’s democratic order.

Angela Merkel changed Germany’s image in the world in a way that saved Germany’s honor, said Naika Foroutan, an immigration expert and professor at Humboldt University in Berlin. It was against all expectations that this clear humanitarian gesture would come from Germany. That symbolic turn, that Germany, the country with the ugly face, tried the stone and put people inside, is related to Angela Merkel.

The next period that defined her time in power was Europe’s debt crisis and her tight recipe for years of painful budget cuts as a way out of something that many southern Europeans have yet to forgive for more than one decade later. Updated December 8, 2021, 10:18 ET In parts of Europe Ms Merkel is seen much more negatively than in other parts of the world, Ms Foroutan said. The same is true in Germany itself: extremely popular in the country’s much more populous West, Mrs Merkel is hated in areas of the former communist East where she grew up. The East has become the bastion of the Alternative for Germany, a party created in its time and the first far-right party to enter the German Parliament since World War II. I know my face is polarizing, Merkel admitted two years ago in the eastern city of Chemnitz after it became the scene of violent far-right riots. By the end of her term in office, protesters would hold weekly vigils outside the chancellery and appear at public events where she attended to call for Merkel to leave! At the time, her approval ratings were falling rapidly and it seemed she might not be doing well politically in her fourth term. It was the pandemic that gave Mrs. Merkel, a trained scientist with celebrity calm temperament, another honeymoon in opinion polls. Mr Scholz, who has been its finance minister for the past four years, has a very similar temperament and has capitalized on parallels. It will not change much, he told staff at the chancellery on Wednesday.

The transition from Merkel to Scholz is so harmonious that you have to ask: What is between the two? pohoi newspaper Sddeutsche Zeitung in a recent article. Merkel was often accused of failing to cultivate a descendant. But perhaps this is not true. Understand the new government of Germany Card 1 of 6 The post-Merkel era begins. For the first time in 16 years, Germany has a center-left government and a new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, whose task will be to fill Angela Merkel’s shoes. Here’s what you need to know about the new government: Who is Olaf Scholz? A lifelong Social Democrat, Mr. Scholz, 63, has been a prominent figure in German politics and has served in two governments led by Merkel’s Christian Democrat party, most recently as its finance minister. But he has also been something of a political chameleon. An unusual coalition. The new government led by Mr. Scholz unites three parties, the Social Democrats, the Green Environmentalists and the Free Pro-Business Democrats. It is the first time since the 1950s that three partners have formed a government. Governing agreement. Despite their differences, the parties said they had found enough common ground to push forward with plans to defeat the pandemic, raise the minimum wage, address climate change and legalize marijuana. The pandemic provides a crucial test. An increase in cases has plunged Germany into its worst pandemic crisis, putting the issue at the top of the coalition agenda. But in its first test, the next government sent mixed signals before the final wave forced a pull towards tougher measures. Expect foreign policy crises. Rarely has a German leader come to office with so many heated crises. Mr Scholz will have to face tensions on the Polish-Belarusian border, a Russian president mobilizing troops near Ukraine, a more confrontational China and a less credible US. Because of the irritation of her parties, Ms Merkel said she would sleep well at night knowing Mr Scholz was running the country. She invited Mr. Scholz to accompany him to a G20 summit in Rome in October to introduce him to leaders like President Biden. She has been involved in every major decision since the election two months ago. Finally, the two together chaired an urgent Covid meeting with the governors of 16 German states. During a military farewell ceremony for Mrs. Merkel last week, she wished Mr. Scholz, whom he called dear Olaf, all the best and a lucky hand and much success. He responded immediately with a compliment of his own. Angela Merkel was a successful chancellor, he said the same night on Twitter. She rose tirelessly for her country and during the 16 years in which much changed, she remained true to herself. Many Germans expressed pride in how well Mrs. Merkel handled the transition, making direct comparisons to the refusal of former President Donald J. Trump and his supporters to recognize Mr. Biden’s election.

We are witnessing a very good democratic transition where there is a fundamental consensus, said Christoph Heusgen, Ms Merkel’s former foreign policy adviser, who took over the presidency of the Munich Security Conference this week. I am a little proud of our democracy, how it has managed this transition without shame, without hatred, without wickedness.

Earlier Wednesday, Ms Merkel had seen from the visitors’ gallery in Parliament, where her family had sat four times to watch her oath, while lawmakers voted for Mr Merkel. Scholz on duty. She received a standing ovation from the room, before sliding quietly through a back door. From the moment she took the oath in 2005, Mrs. Merkel embodied a series of first-born chancellors born after World War II, the first originally from the former East, the first wife. Now she has also made history by becoming the first modern chancellor to leave office, not losing elections or parliamentary votes, but deciding that she had served enough. One of the people who has documented Mrs Merkel’s political career more closely is Herlinde Koelbl, a photographer who began painting her portrait in 1991, shortly after taking office as Chancellor for Families and Children under Chancellor Helmut Kohl. In an early interview with Ms Koelbl, the outgoing chancellor insisted she wanted to find the right time to leave politics. At age 67 she is more than a decade younger than President Biden and, after a period of rest and self-imposed reflection, can be expected to refocus her energies on promoting the ideals and ideas she advocated during while in office, from global public health to development in Africa.

But comparing Ms. Koelbls’ latest photos with those of the new Merkel, the 16-year figures with the help of Europe’s largest economy are stark. Gone is the open, curious look, replaced by a more distant, skeptical look. At first he had very lively eyes, said Mrs. Koelbl, and now she looks at you, but the liveliness is gone. The glow disappeared in her eyes.

On Wednesday, as she left the handover ceremony to Chancellor, Mrs Merkel appeared calm, even happy. Walking towards the door, she turned to Mr. Scholz. And now to work, she said. Reporting was contributed by Christopher F. Schuetze in Berlin and Alex Marshall in London.

