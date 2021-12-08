UAE approves 4.5-day work week and Saturday-Sunday weekendExBulletin







Karim Sahib / AFP through Getty Images

Karim Sahib / AFP through Getty Images The UAE just announced some major changes to their work schedule. The Gulf nation is spending a week and a half working four days, with the weekend consisting of Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday. This is important for two reasons: The UAE is likely to be the first nation to formalize a work week shorter than five days, and it also brings it more in line with Western schedules. So far, the UAE has had a Friday-Saturday weekend, which is the standard in many Muslim-majority countries. “The extended weekend comes as part of the UAE government’s efforts to boost work-life balance and improve social welfare, boosting performance to advance UAE economic competitiveness,” he said. state news agency WAM, which announced the move on Tuesday. The changes apply to federal government units and will take effect on January 1st. After this point, working days from Monday to Thursday will last from 7:30 to 3:30 pm local time, and Friday hours will be from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm: 00 local time. Friday sermons and prayers will be held starting at 1:15 p.m. local time, and WAM said government employees can make adjustments to work from home Fridays as well as “adjust their working hours accordingly.” of flexible time “. Schools and private employers can follow suit of Associated Press reports that private industry is likely to follow the direction of the government, noting that it did so in 2006 when the work week changed from Saturday to Wednesday. Dubai education authorities said in a post on Twitter that “the private education sector in Dubai will be open in line with the UAE government’s recent decision for the work week.” English Khaleej Times reported Wednesday that schools and universities will also attend the new work week, with the country’s education ministry announcing new school schedules. The government says there will be economic and living benefits The UAE is the first country in the world to introduce a shorter national work week than the five-day global week, adds WAM. AND Al Jazeera notes that it will become the only Gulf country that will not have a Friday-Saturday weekend. WAM said the Federal Government’s Human Resources Authority proposed the new work week after “comprehensive comparison and feasibility studies” focused on its potential impact on the economy, social and family ties and overall well-being. He explains that the move will facilitate financial and trade transactions with countries following a Saturday-Sunday weekend, in turn creating stronger business links and opportunities for companies based in the UAE and multinationals. And, WAM added, it is poised to bring the UAE financial sector closer together with global real-time trading and communications transactions that run things like stock markets, banks and financial institutions. “The move is expected to not only boost trade opportunities, but also add to the flexible, safe and enjoyable lifestyle that the UAE offers to its citizens and residents,” he concludes. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratiization of the United Arab Emirates, told CNBC that the change comes in the context of some reforms aimed at “improving the competitive advantages of the UAE”. Some of last year ‘s measures include the introduction of long – term visas, easing regulations on alcohol consumption, decriminalizing the cohabitation of unmarried couples and easing sentences for drug offenses. This story originally appeared on Morning edition live blog.

