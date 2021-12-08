Indian defense chief among 13 killed in helicopter crash | India

Indian defense chief General Bipin Rawat was among 13 people killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, raising questions about the future of the military changes he led.

Rawat was India’s first chief of defense staff, a position the government took in 2019 and was seen as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 63-year-old was traveling with his wife and other senior officers on a Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter that crashed near his destination in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Modi said Rawat was an outstanding soldier and true patriot who had helped modernize the country’s armed forces.

“His death has deeply saddened me,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter. India will never forget his extraordinary service.

Strategic analyst and author Brahma Chellaney wrote on Twitter that Rawats’s death could not have come at a worse time when China’s 20-month border aggression resulted in a war situation along the Himalayan front.

Footage from the crash showed a crowd of people trying to extinguish the fiery rubble with buckets of water, while a group of soldiers took one of the passengers with an improvised stretcher.

Rawat was on his way to the Defense Services Staff College (DSSC) to address students and faculty from the nearby Sulur Air Force Base in Coimbatore.

Firefighters and rescue workers at the scene of the helicopter crash. Photo: AFP / Getty Images

The helicopter was already landing at the time of the crash and crashed about six miles (10 km) from the nearest major road, forcing emergency workers to go to the crash site, a fire official said.

A witness at the scene said he had seen passengers falling from the helicopter before the crash and that one person had been dragged from the rubble.

The only survivor, a captain working at the DSSC, was being treated for his injuries at a nearby military hospital, the air force said.

Rawat was the 1.3 million-strong army chief from 2017 to 2019 before taking over as chief of defense services, which analysts said was to improve coordination between the army, navy and air force.

New Delhi is seeking to increase its military effectiveness in the face of rising tensions with China following deadly clashes in a disputed Himalayan region, as well as its long-running conflict with neighboring Pakistan.

Lieutenant General DS Hooda, a former head of the Indian Army Northern Command, said he had given a tremendous boost to the integration of the three services, so his successor has big shoes to fill.

He had a hard job, we will need someone to give the same impetus he had given so that the reforms he started to continue at the same pace.

Rawat came from a military family, with several generations having served in the Indian Armed Forces.

The general joined the army as a second lieutenant in 1978 and had four decades of service behind him, having commanded forces in Indian-administered Kashmir and along the current control line on the border with China.

He praised the reduction of the insurgency on India’s northeastern border and oversaw an operation against the cross-border insurgency in neighboring Myanmar.

But at the same time, he was a polarizing figure whose willingness to make political statements placed him at odds with the traditional neutrality of the military in the world’s largest democracy.

He was considered close to the Modi government and turned his head last month when he reportedly made an approving reference to the lynching of terrorists in the disputed territory of Kashmir.

The Mi-17 helicopter, which first entered service in the 1970s and is in widespread use by defense services around the world, has been involved in a number of accidents over the years.

Fourteen people died in an accident last month when an Azerbaijani Mi-17 military crashed during a training flight.

In 2019, four Indonesian soldiers were killed and five others injured in central Java in another training accident involving the plane.

The Indian Air Force said an investigation was under way into Wednesday’s incident.