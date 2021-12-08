Britain introduces Covid ‘Plan B’ measures to address Omicron





LONDON British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at On Wednesday he announced major new restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, encouraging people to work from home, extending a mask term and introducing a vaccine passport for some indoor environments, measures his government had resisted since long time. Mr Johnson called the decision to tighten restrictions in England a proportionate and responsible response to the increase in Omicron cases, which he said were growing much faster than the previous Delta variant in Britain. I know it will be difficult for many people, but by reducing your contacts in the workplace, you will help slow down the broadcast, he said during an evening press conference. The move would prompt the country to adopt an emergency plan that was intended to be used only if the numbers of new coronavirus cases increased to such an extent that the health system could be under threat.

Under the measures, the so-called Plan B, vaccination proof will be needed to enter some indoor environments, including nightclubs as well as major outdoor events; The mandate of masks in public spaces will be extended; and testing for those in contact with the Omicron variant will increase. Similar vaccine passport systems and masked mandates are already either operational or planned in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Mr Johnson said slowing the spread of the virus would give Britain some time to get more boosters in its arms and understand the answers to key questions that still remain about the Omicron variant. Britain last week announced plans to extend its booster vaccine program to all adults in order to boost coronavirus protection. Updated December 8, 2021, 2:14 pm ET Instruction to work from home will begin Monday to give employers time to make adjustments for their employees. The government also further expanded a requirement for camouflage in most indoor environments and will require indoor immunization vaccine passports and large outdoor environments. Those measures that will take effect a week from Wednesday. The timing of the announcement was difficult for Mr Johnson, who is under increasing political pressure in recent days over reports that his staff violated blocking rules last Christmas while holding a party on Downing Street.

Earlier in the day, Allegra Stratton, a senior aide, resigned after a video surfaced Tuesday of her and other aides joking last year over whether an illegal party had been held. Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know Card 1 of 4 New treatments for Covid. Two pills to treat Covid-19, from Merck and Pfizer, should be available soon. These new options may be just the beginning: Scientists say we will need an arsenal of drugs to be used against new variants, especially if those enemies erode the protection of existing vaccines. When the government described its emergency measures earlier this year, it said it hoped it should not use them. But officials added that if they had to come up with a plan, it would only require people to work from home for a limited period of time. The government acknowledges that this causes more disruption and has greater immediate costs to the economy and some businesses than other Plan B interventions. A final decision will be made based on the data at the time, said in a statement at the time. Even before the last announcement, Mr Johnson had already taken one of the emergency steps by making it mandatory to wear masks on all public transport in England since last week. Britain has also tightened restrictions on travelers entering the country since the Omicron variant was first reported. The British Health and Safety Agency, which monitors the country’s coronavirus outbreak, released new data on Wednesday that said it suggested Omicron was showing a significant growth advantage over Delta, meaning the new variant was likely cross the Delta and become the dominant variant in Britain. . It is increasingly evident that Omicron is highly infectious and there is early laboratory and clinical evidence emerging that suggests that vaccine-acquired and infection-acquired immunity has been reduced for this variant, said Susan Hopkins, the agency’s chief medical adviser at a . statement. It is therefore absolutely critical that we all do everything we can to help break the transmission chains and slow down the spread of this new variant.

