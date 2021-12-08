Deserter helps raise case against Belarus over Ryanair crash





WARSAW This summer, as Polish guards repulsed migrants trying to cross their country’s eastern border with Belarus, a man who slipped secretly into Poland received a warm but highly secretive welcome. Unlike desperate people from Iraq and elsewhere seeking a better life in Europe, the man was offering a dramatic intelligence coup inside information about the forced landing just a few weeks ago in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, on a flight. of Ryanair from Athens to Vilnius. the capital of Lithuania. The passengers of the plane included a prominent opponent of President Alexander G. Lukashenko of Belarus, dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, who was arrested along with his Russian girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, when the plane landed in Minsk. European security officials who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss confidential information said the man welcomed by the Poles had worked as an air traffic controller at Minsks Airport. Since his departure, he has provided detailed evidence that Ryanair’s flight was targeted for a false bomb threat as part of an operation to capture Mr. Protasevich orchestrated by Belarus intelligence service, officials said.

Asked about the desertion, Stanislaw Zaryn, director of Poland’s National Security Department, declined to comment on the specifics, but said Polish officials investigating what he described as the Ryanair abduction had managed to obtain direct evidence. of actions taken at the control tower in Minsk. He added that, according to the witness, an officer of the Belarusian intelligence and security agency, the KGB, was in the control tower at the time and at a crucial moment took control of the air traffic controller. Throughout the incident, the Belarusian officer maintained constant telephone contact with someone to whom he reported on what was currently happening with the plane, said Mr. Zaryn. The fugitives’ account of what happened does not radically change what has been suspected all along, but, given by a witness who was directly involved, it helps Polish prosecutors build a solid legal case against Belarusian officials who may tested in court, though none of them implicated are likely to appear for any future trial. Security officials referred to the air traffic controller as Oleg Galegov, an ethnic Georgian who is married to a Belarusian woman. On duty at the Minsk control tower at the time of the Ryanair incident, Mr. Galegov was responsible for telling the pilot that there was a bomb on board and that he should stop his journey to Vilnius and land in Minsk for security reasons.

For your information, we have information from the special services that you have a bomb on board and it can be activated on Vilnius, said the air traffic controller, according to a transcript of his communication with the Ryanair aircraft released in May by the Belarusian authorities. The pilot, a Lithuanian, was skeptical.

Told him that airport security staff had received an email about a bomb, the pilot asked which airport the warning had been sent to. After a 20-minute round trip, the pilot was told the code was red, and he reluctantly agreed to divert to Minsk. Read more about the Belarus-Poland border crisis Mr Lukashenko personally ordered a fighter jet to escort the plane. According to his press service, Mr. Lukashenko gave a clear order to make the plane make a turn and land. The subsequent departure of the air traffic controller, which has not been previously reported, has helped Polish prosecutors working on a criminal investigation into the incident. The Boeing 737 at the center of the drama was recorded in Poland and operated by a Polish subsidiary of Ryanair, an Irish carrier. This also helps to explain why the relations between Belarus and Poland have become so poisonous, with Mr. Mr Lukashenko, who accuses his Western neighbor of plotting to overthrow him, and Poland, who has accused Belarus of plotting to smuggle migrants across the border in a hybrid war. As the two countries traded vitriol in public, the air traffic controller from Minsk told Polish investigators what he knew about the forced landing. This information threatens to expose the role of Mr. Lukashenko’s brutal security services in what Ryanair chief Michael Oleary has condemned as a premeditated kidnapping.

Nasha Niva, an independent news media whose website has been blocked by Belarusian authorities, reported on its Telegram channel in July se z. Galegov had gone on holiday in June and had not been seen since. He quoted a colleague as saying he had taken a vacation to his home country, Georgia. Ivan Gerlovsky, deputy general manager at Belaeronavigatsiya, a state-owned company that manages air traffic control in Belarus, told the media that the personnel department had unsuccessfully called Mr’s mother-in-law. Galegovs in Minsk and was trying to determine where he was. The Belarusian Security Agency, called the KGB, as it was when the country was part of the Soviet Union, in August signed a cooperation agreement with the security service of Georgia, another former Soviet republic, which would probably have increased the risks for Mr. Galegov if he had been in Georgia. By then, however, he had arrived in Poland He has since left, said one of the European security officials. His current location was unclear. Since disappearing over the summer, the air traffic controller has deleted all of his social media accounts. In order to leave, he initially contacted the US embassy in Warsaw, but was directed by the Americans towards the Polish authorities, European security officials said. The US Embassy in Warsaw declined to comment. The forced downing of a 170-seat passenger plane sparked outrage across Europe and prompted calls for the European Union to tighten sanctions it had already imposed on Belarus over the 2020 presidential election, in which Mr Lukashenko declared an unbelievably overwhelming victory. . When European foreign ministers met in May to discuss a series of measures aimed at punishing Belarus, Mr Lukashenko responded with a threat to mobilize migrants as a weapon of revenge.

Shortly after the European bloc imposed new sanctions in June, what had been an outflow of migrants from Belarus to Poland and also to Lithuania, both members of the European Union and NATO, suddenly became a flood as Belarus eased visa requirements and allowed thousands of people. , many of them ethnic Kurds from Iraq, to ​​enter previously tightly controlled border areas.

That the Ryanair bomb threat was a hoax, there was never any real doubt: An email sent on behalf of Hamas warning of a bomb and quoted by Belarusian authorities as evidence of a real security risk was not sent only after the aircraft was ordered. to land in Minsk. Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, has denied sending any messages. Suspicions that Belarusian security services had orchestrated the fraud were reinforced by previously unreported findings of a separate investigation by Lithuania’s police and attorney general’s office. Their investigations revealed that a passenger who landed after the plane landed in Minsk was a Belarusian man believed to have been recruited by his country’s military intelligence service. That man, identified as Siarhei Kulakou by Lithuanian investigators, arrived in Vilnius the day before Mr. Protasevich to take a flight to Athens for vacation and then joined the dissident on the return flight to Vilnius a week later. To this circumstantial evidence of a covert operation by Mr Lukashenko’s security services, however, is now added the testimony of the fugitive and the records he bought with him in Poland, which confirm how the operation at the Minsk checkpoint was overthrown. security officials. tha. As soon as the plane landed, Belarusian security agents caught Mr. Protasevich and Mrs. Sapega. Since then, the two have only been seen at a press conference hosted by Belarusian authorities in June and in videos released by the government, in which they allegedly confessed, under pressure, to organizing mass riots.

A Russian opposition news newspaper, Dozhd, reported on Sunday that Belarus had filed formal criminal charges against Ms Sapega, meaning she could face up to six years in prison. Mr. Protasevichs location and fate unknown. Andrew Higgins reported by Warsaw, and Thomas Dapkus from Vilnius, Lithuania. Anatol Magdziarz in Warsaw and Oleg Matsnev in Moscow contributed to the report.

