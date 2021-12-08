Ontario reported 1,009 new cases Covida-19, eight more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,009 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the number of cases continues to rise week after week. The total number of provincial cases is now 626,321.

By comparison, there were 780 new cases last Wednesday and 591 the previous Wednesday. Over the last three days, 928 new cases were reported on Tuesday, 887 on Monday and 1,184 on Sunday. The seven-day average has now exceeded 1000 for the first time since June 1st.

Out of 1009 new cases registered, the data showed that 421 were unvaccinated persons, 22 persons were partially vaccinated, 502 persons were fully vaccinated and for 64 persons the vaccination status was not known.

According to Tuesdayreport, 124 cases were registered in Toronto, 92 in Ottawa, 82 in Simcoe Muskoka, 75 in Windsor-Essex, 69 in the Kingston area and 50 each in Hamilton and the York region. All other local public health units reported less than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,044 after eight more deaths were reported.

Vaccinations, recovery, testing, average seven-day Ontario

As of 20:00 on Tuesday, there are more than 11.3 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 87.4 percent of the population aged 12 and over. Coverage of the first dose is 90.1 percent. There are 914,723 Ontarians who have received a booster injection.

For young children aged five to 11, the first dose coverage is 23.6 percent 254,760 doses from just over 1 million eligible children.

Meanwhile, 607,926 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is 97 percent of known cases. Resolved cases have increased by 1129 from the day before.

Active cases in Ontario are now 8,351 less than the day before when it was at 8,479, but has increased from December 1 when it was at 6,750. At the height of the second wave of the coronavirus in January, active cases reached over 30,000. In the third wave of April, active cases reached 43,000.

The average seven days has now reached 1007, which is an increase from a week earlier when he was 821. A month ago, the weekly average was about 500.

The government said 38,502 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. 19,212 tests are currently under investigation.

Test positivity reached 3.3 percent. Last week, the test positivity was 3.1 percent.

Hospitalization in Ontario

Ontario reported 333 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (seven less than the day before) with 155 patients in intensive care units (less than 10) and 135 patients in intensive care units with one ventilator (decreasing by nine).

Ontario health officials have recently said that the use of intensive care could reach between 250 or 300 patients before the health care system is affected and requires the reduction of some non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

At the height of the third wave, which was the worst wave of hospitalizations, the province saw up to 900 patients in the ICU with COVID and almost 2,400 in the general hospital wards.

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 99 were unvaccinated, 22 were partially vaccinated, and 75 were fully vaccinated. For those in the ICU, 69 were unvaccinated, 15 were partially vaccinated and 24 were fully vaccinated.

This was noticed by the provincial officialsnew data on vaccination status for hospitalizationswill grow and improve over time as more information is gathered. There may also be a discrepancy due to the manner and timing of information gathering for both.

Here is a breakdown of total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

313,077 persons are male, an increase of 505 cases.

311,018 persons are female, an increase of 504 cases.

18,480 people are under the age of four, an increase of 32 cases.

36,505 people are 5 to 11, an increase of 176 cases.

55,536 people are from 12 to 19, an increase of 85 cases.

233,400 people are from 20 to 39, an increase of 308 cases.

174,560 people are from 40 to 59, an increase of 275 cases.

80.977 persons are from 60 to 79, an increase of 120 cases.

26,756 people are 80 and over, an increase of 15 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of total COVID-19-related deaths by age:

Deaths reported at age 19 and under: seven

Deaths reported in women aged 20 to 39 years: 107

Deaths reported between the ages of 40 and 59: 706

Deaths reported between the ages of 60 and 79: 3309

Deaths reported at ages 80 and up: 5914

The province notes that there may be a delay in reporting deaths and data

Cases between students and staff in Ontario schools

Meanwhile,Government figures show there are currently 860 of the 4,844 schools in Ontario with at least one COVID-19 case.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 252 new cases of COVID-19 in schools with 219 among students, 25 among staff, and eight individuals not identified. Data were collected between Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon, a 24-hour period.

There are 2,016 active infections both among students and staff, compared to 1,947 active cases reported the day before.

Ten schools have been closed as a result of positive cases.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario

According to the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,828 reported deaths between residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, an increase of one death since the day before. A total of 13 virus-related deaths have been reported among staff.

There are seven actual explosions in the house, which is unchanged from the day before.

The ministry also indicated that there are currently 15 active cases among long-term care residents and 26 active cases among staff, with two and three, respectively, on the last day.

