WWhen historians write about the Covid-19 pandemic, they will surely highlight the essential research behind safe and effective vaccines, the tremendous pace of vaccine development, and the sacrifices made by clinicians and clinical trial participants. They will also write about the great negligence of global partners when drafting a global public health strategy, which has been plagued by vaccine inequality, nationalism and fear.

The US government’s recent misguided response prohibits incoming trips from a large number countries of South Africa some that do not have known cases of Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant but not the European ones where the variant has has already been discovered. Furthermore, the ban does not apply to US citizens flying to the US, who must show only evidence of a negative Covid-19 test.

This is not public health as much as it is political theater that refutes scientific evidence on how to effectively mitigate viral spread. This happened in 2020 when President Trump quickly imposed travel restrictions on China, but it took weeks longer to do so against Italy and European countries where SARS-CoV-2 was widespread and those countries perhaps accounts for more broadcast in the US in general.

As global health practitioners, we have witnessed such shortcomings before, during the HIV and Ebola epidemics, respectively. In both, vulnerable people were seen as vectors of disease and ended up as victims of guilt, to the detriment of curbing viral spread. This eroded confidence and reinforced the stigma, which also made the virus more difficult to trace and treat. People were less likely to be tested, less likely to discover their positive status, and less likely to contact health care providers to seek timely treatment.

In 2001, the then head of the US Agency for International Development, Andrew Natsios, opposed providing life-saving antiretroviral therapy to people living with HIV in South Africa, despite the widespread availability of these life-saving drugs in the US, insisting that the health care infrastructure in South Africa was not sufficiently advanced. Africans do not know what western time is, he said infamously, and thus would not be able to take medication on schedule.

This apathy towards people in Africa was labeled by some as a crime against humanity. However, this led to years of delays in receiving an effective life-saving treatment in countries on the African continent.

The spread of the Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2014 in Europe and the USA caused a much more serious response against an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo four years later, although there had been many previous Ebola outbreaks in the DRC. The main difference was that rich countries felt threatened in 2018. If the help of other countries during the global health crises depends on American leaders who think the American public is threatened, the answers will be too late.

A devastating result of the US response to Covid-19 is that it rightly threatens the leaders of global solidarity in South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first unveiled. unjustly targeted and travel bans can make other countries more reluctant to get out as soon as they discover the next serious viral mutant.

Scientists in South Africa reported the Omicron variant at the World Health Organization on November 24; was assigned as a variant of concern for the global community two days later. The scientists who identified the variant should be applauded, but instead all South Africans are being punished under the guise of U.S. security. Travel bans will not be effective in preventing new cases as they have already become widespread, and it is very likely that many other Omicron cases are already present across the globe. The few cases discovered in the US are almost certainly the tip of the iceberg, as the country has not yet really increased its genomic ranking. With asymptomatic proliferation and high transmissibility, especially through small aerosol particles, it is virtually impossible to maintain our new variants.

The US seems to invoke an isolationist ideology whenever it strikes a global pandemic. The government has tried to use self-preservation strategies, such as providing booster vaccines to healthy citizens and collecting vaccine doses to the detriment of the American public, as such efforts divert attention and commitment from dosing vaccinated people. elsewhere, both logistically and symbolically. According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, mid-November six times as many booster doses administered daily around the world as primary doses in low-income countries. So it should come as no surprise that new variants are emerging as fast as they are.

Instead of tackling conditions that drive new outbreaks and epidemic increases in the first place, such as donating billions of doses to countries that are largely unvaccinated, strengthening primary health care systems, improving local supply chains and the construction of vaccine factories in Low-Resource Countries, the US, and other high-income countries set up a system in advance that ensured inequality in vaccines from its inception. Rich countries accumulated doses of vaccines through prior market engagements beyond what was necessary for their population and failed to mandate technology transfers that would have been predictable long before vaccination campaigns began.

But America’s collective challenge extends far beyond vaccine equality.

Stopping a pandemic depends on how the US essentially views and treats its global allies. The control of the spread of each variant is the responsibility of everything vend. The US government is treating countries in South Africa as security threats instead of allies in need of help. The message it sends is clear: The US will defend its own at the expense of others. What American leaders fail to realize is that this strategy will also fail to protect Americans.

While many strategies can be used effectively to control the spread of SARS-CoV-2, including face masking, widespread vaccination, testing, and good ventilation, American politicians need to acknowledge their approach to the pandemic. it essentially lacks solidarity with non-Westerners. vend. The way the US responds to Omicron is an opportunity to do better. If leaders fail to base their response on global health equity, delivering life-saving scientific advances to every person, regardless of where they live or what they can pay for responding to the pandemic, risks further failure for all people when needed. opposite.

Ingrid Katz is associate director of the faculty of the Harvard Global Institute of Health and an associate physician in internal medicine at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston. Abraar Karan is an infectious disease physician and global health researcher at Stanford University.