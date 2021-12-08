International
Some patients in Manitoba may be sent elsewhere to help clear surgery backlog – Winnipeg
The Manitoba government has set up a new working group to address a large number of surgeries and diagnostic tests caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The committee will look at several options, including sending more patients out of the province for procedures that can be done more quickly elsewhere.
Read more:
Can I still get a COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba? How to book and where to go
The strain placed on the Manitobas health care system by the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the urgency of this work, but also highlights the need to find solutions in the short, medium and long term, “said Minister for Health and Care for the Elderly Audrey Gordon .a provincial release.
Gordon said other measures include a new centralized information system to better track locations within Manitoba where procedures can be completed quickly.
COVID-19: Manitoba health officials say there is no risk to the public following the discovery of the first Omicron variant
Doctors Manitoba, which represents 4,000 doctors across the province, says the number of surgeries and diagnostic tests has increased to more than 152,000 cases.
The province has had to postpone or cut many services to free up space and staff for COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.
The new working group includes doctors and members of the general public, and Gordon says he will report publicly every month on his progress.
Read more:
COVID-19 Manitoba postpones 3rd doses of vaccine going on vacation
The Minister said that Dr. Peter MacDonald will chair the working group steering committee and Matthew Lister will lead the working group project team.
On Tuesday, the president of the Manitoba Doctors, Dr. Christian Thompson, warned that the province’s health care system is “very close to being on the brink” due to a large number caused by the pandemic.
Doctors Manitoba has been calling for a working group to deal with the problem since June.
In a statement following Wednesday’s announcement, Thompson said Doctors Manitoba is encouraged by the working group’s mandate and expertise on the steering committee, but the group is still waiting for a timeline from the province.
Trends
The US CEO lay off 900 employees for a three-minute call to Zoom
Omicron symptoms ‘completely different’ from Delta COVID-19 variant: South African physician
“What we did not hear today is how long it will take to clear this backlog. “Manitobans need to know how much their reception will be,” Thompson said in a statement.
“We can hardly wait for the government to set a target date to clear the backlog in the coming weeks.”
Read more:
Manitoba reports the first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant
An announcement for the working group was expected last week, but Gordon said the word for the working group would come on Wednesday this week.
To deal with the growing number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, Manitoba has shifted resources from other areas. Has reduced the number of surgeries and diagnostic tests.
In recent days, she canceled several non-urgent heart surgeries to ensure there would be enough staff to cover the intensive care beds.
Manitoba doctors warn of strain on healthcare system amid rising COVID-19 numbers
The Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals (MAHCP), a union representing more than 6,500 allied health professionals, said the government plan does not address what it calls a critical staff shortage faced by the province’s health care system.
The union says the amount of surgical and diagnostic backlog includes more than 80,000 diagnostic imaging tests, such as CT scans, ultrasound and other critical procedures.
Read more:
4 other Omicron COVID-19 cases were found in Manitoba
The staff is at a critical level and the current staff will no longer have to give, “MAHCP President Bob Moroz said in a statement. “We were not yet seeing any recognition from the government that we need more allied health professionals to do the job.
We need allied health staff to be prioritized or else any plan to address the remaining cargo will not be effective and will endanger the Manitobans.
with folder by Shane Gibson
Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:
Symptoms may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing very similar to a cold or flu. Some people may develop a more serious illness. People most at risk for this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease. If you have symptoms, contact your public health authorities.
To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing up your sleeves. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible, and keeping a distance of two feet from other people if you go outside. In situations where you can not keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend using a non-medical mask or mask to prevent the spread of airborne droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.
For full COVID-19 coverage by Global News, visit our coronavirus site.
View link »
© 2021 Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8433942/manitoba-task-force-surgical-diagnostic-backlog/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]