Some patients in Manitoba may be sent elsewhere to help clear surgery backlog – Winnipeg

The Manitoba government has set up a new working group to address a large number of surgeries and diagnostic tests caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee will look at several options, including sending more patients out of the province for procedures that can be done more quickly elsewhere.

The strain placed on the Manitobas health care system by the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the urgency of this work, but also highlights the need to find solutions in the short, medium and long term, “said Minister for Health and Care for the Elderly Audrey Gordon .a provincial release.

Gordon said other measures include a new centralized information system to better track locations within Manitoba where procedures can be completed quickly.

COVID-19: Manitoba health officials say there is no risk to the public following the discovery of the first Omicron variant





Doctors Manitoba, which represents 4,000 doctors across the province, says the number of surgeries and diagnostic tests has increased to more than 152,000 cases.

The province has had to postpone or cut many services to free up space and staff for COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.

The new working group includes doctors and members of the general public, and Gordon says he will report publicly every month on his progress.

The Minister said that Dr. Peter MacDonald will chair the working group steering committee and Matthew Lister will lead the working group project team.

On Tuesday, the president of the Manitoba Doctors, Dr. Christian Thompson, warned that the province’s health care system is “very close to being on the brink” due to a large number caused by the pandemic.

Doctors Manitoba has been calling for a working group to deal with the problem since June.

In a statement following Wednesday’s announcement, Thompson said Doctors Manitoba is encouraged by the working group’s mandate and expertise on the steering committee, but the group is still waiting for a timeline from the province.

“What we did not hear today is how long it will take to clear this backlog. “Manitobans need to know how much their reception will be,” Thompson said in a statement.

“We can hardly wait for the government to set a target date to clear the backlog in the coming weeks.”

An announcement for the working group was expected last week, but Gordon said the word for the working group would come on Wednesday this week.

To deal with the growing number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, Manitoba has shifted resources from other areas. Has reduced the number of surgeries and diagnostic tests.

Manitoba doctors warn of strain on healthcare system amid rising COVID-19 numbers





The Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals (MAHCP), a union representing more than 6,500 allied health professionals, said the government plan does not address what it calls a critical staff shortage faced by the province’s health care system.

The union says the amount of surgical and diagnostic backlog includes more than 80,000 diagnostic imaging tests, such as CT scans, ultrasound and other critical procedures.

The staff is at a critical level and the current staff will no longer have to give, “MAHCP President Bob Moroz said in a statement. “We were not yet seeing any recognition from the government that we need more allied health professionals to do the job.

We need allied health staff to be prioritized or else any plan to address the remaining cargo will not be effective and will endanger the Manitobans.

with folder by Shane Gibson

