Boosting dose and prioritizing lives saved

Globally, more than 5 million people have died from Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic.1 This is certainly a grim number, but we are beginning to see the saving effect of vaccines.2 From a global public health perspective, the primary primary objective of Covid-19 vaccination is to reduce the serious consequences of Covid-19, allowing the stabilization of health care systems, communities and economies as quickly as possible. The vaccines studied to date are very effective against serious diseases and death.3 Although the effectiveness of the vaccine against infection seems to decline with increasing time since vaccination, it is reassuring that vaccines continue to perform well against serious illness and death.4 However, ongoing monitoring is needed to determine if effectiveness against serious illness and death will decline significantly in the future.

Based on this decline in the effectiveness of the vaccine against infection and the increasing number of hospitalizations among vaccinated persons, Israel recommended boosting doses of the BNT162b2 vaccine (PfizerBioNTech) in July 2021, starting with persons 60 years of age and older and then expanded rapidly in all persons 12 years of age and older. At that time, no data were published on the effectiveness of booster doses. However, studies by Arbel et al.5 and Bar-On et al.,6 now published in diary, provide much-needed evidence for the effectiveness of the booster dose.

The effectiveness of the booster vaccine can be calculated as 1 minus the regulated rate or risk ratio between people who have received a booster, compared to people who have not received a booster or those who have not been vaccinated. While absolute effectiveness can be calculated by comparing the risk between people who received two doses of vaccine plus a booster with the risk between people who did not get vaccinated, investigators in these two studies evaluated the effect of the booster by comparing the risk between those who took two doses. plus a risky booster in those who took two doses. Although neither study showed a formal calculation of the effectiveness of the booster vaccine, data from both studies showed relative effectiveness against serious illness or death of 90 to 95%. This means that if the absolute effectiveness of two doses of vaccine is 90%, the absolute effectiveness of two doses plus one booster is 99 to 100%.

In an environment such as Israel, where vaccination coverage is high and vaccine supply is adequate, the analytical approach taken in these studies is reasonable. Some people left unvaccinated are probably different from vaccinated people in terms of characteristics beyond vaccination status that affect the risk of infection, for example, they may have different behaviors and such changes may lead to prejudice. In the analysis of Bar-On and colleagues, the persons who received the amplifier were different from those who did not receive the amplifier in terms of age group, which affects the risk of infection. Their secondary analysis, which compared rates among people who had received the booster at least 12 days earlier with rates among people who had received the booster 3 to 7 days earlier, is helpful in supporting their findings because it reduces some from the bias that arises in comparing rates with those between two-dose recipients. The data provided by these two studies, together with other data regarding the effectiveness and safety of the amplifier being created, will provide valuable guidance for decision-making in other countries, while assessing the risk-benefit balance of the introduction of a booster dose.

As of November 23, 2021, a total of 107 countries are offering additional or booster doses to at least some segments of the population (World Health Organization: personal communication). However, while some countries are offering booster doses, many countries are still struggling to vaccinate their population with the primary series. Population coverage with a full primary series is less than 10% in 45 countries and less than 40% in 105 countries.7 The current low vaccination rates are mainly due to the limited supply of vaccines in low-income countries, which is projected to be resolved in early 2022, although challenges will remain to ensure that everyone is vaccinated.8

Many factors need to be considered in a decision to offer an amplifier. A country may choose to introduce a booster dose to certain segments of the population, depending on the epidemiological situation, vaccination coverage, population immunity due to immunity caused by the infection, and other factors, such as the need to maintain a essential manpower. However, many countries need to determine the best use of their limited supply of vaccines in the near future. In most settings, even more needs to be achieved by focusing on vaccinating the unvaccinated. A direct benefit analysis in the US showed that, among those 65 and older, 481 people had to be vaccinated with a booster dose to prevent a hospital stay, while 50 people had to be vaccinated with the primary series to prevent a hospital stay. hospital; from 18 to 29 years of age, 8738 persons had to be vaccinated with a booster dose to prevent a hospitalization, while 396 persons had to be vaccinated with the primary series.9 Thus, it is important that primary series vaccination, especially in high-risk populations, remains a top priority everywhere, as this will eventually lead to a greater reduction in serious illness and death.