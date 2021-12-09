The DC council renamed the street in front of the Saudi embassy named Jamal KhashoggiExBulletin







change subtitles Yasin Akgul / AFP via Getty Images

Yasin Akgul / AFP via Getty Images Local officials in Washington, DC, have passed a bill that will define a section of the road outside the Saudi embassy after the assassination Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The “Jamal Khashoggi Road Determination Act”, which was passed unanimously on Tuesday, will serve as a reminder of the dangers faced by journalists around the world, noting that a free press is “essential for our democracy, “said DC council member Brooke Pinto. a statement. “Jamal Khashoggi knew that by shedding light on Saudi Arabia and seeking the truth, he endangered his freedom and, indeed, his life,” Pinto continued. “This name change reflects the values ​​of the inhabitants of the district of a free and independent press.” Block 600 of New Hampshire Avenue in DC will be designated as Jamal Khashoggi Way at a public ceremony next month. Khashoggi, a journalist of Saudi origin and resident in the US, was killed in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2, 2018, after visiting the Saudi consulate. Khashoggi, a vocal critic of Saudi policy, had disappeared for 18 days in front of Saudi officials confirmed his death in a statement. “Renaming the street in front of the Saudi embassy in honor of Khashoggi will be an important gesture in support of responsibility for his brutal murder,” said Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN). Khashoggi founded the human rights organization almost four months before he was assassinated. A U.S. intelligence report in February revealed that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman had approved the operation that led to Khashoggi’s brutal death. The intelligence report prompted calls for sanctions against the next man on the Saudi throne. The crown prince has denied any role in Khashoggi’s death. Officials at the Saudi embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment regarding the DC council decision. In its investigation, the then UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, found Saudi Arabia responsible for Khashoggi’s death. Callamard called on the international community to secure responsibility for the killing and to commemorate Khashoggi through symbolic measures, including events or awards in his honor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/12/08/1062469781/dc-council-renames-street-saudi-embassy-jamal-khashoggi

