Prohibition of conversion therapy gets royal approval, now law in Canada – National

The bill banning conversion therapy in Canada received royal approval Wednesday, making it into law.

Bill C-4 makes the provision, promotion or advertising of conversion therapy a criminal offense.

The bill defines conversion therapy as “a practice, treatment, or service designed to change a person’s sexual orientation to heterosexual, or to change a person’s gender identity to bisexual.”

She was discredited by the American Psychological Association and the Canadian Psychological Association, among others.

In a Twitter post, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the conversion therapy “disgusting and degrading.”

“Canadian LGBTQ2, always stand up for you and your rights,” he said.

The Conservatives accelerated the bill through the House of Commons last week, and the Senate did the same on Tuesday.

This is the first royal approval given by the new Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon.

This is the third time the Liberals have made an effort to stop this practice. The latest attack died when Trudeau called the election in August.

The C-4 bill was introduced after Parliament returned and included tougher measures, such as extending the ban to conciliatory adults in addition to children and adults who refuse.

The new law creates four new acts of the Criminal Code: causing a person to undergo conversion therapy, subjecting a minor to conversion therapy abroad, benefiting from the provision of conversion therapy, and advertising or promoting the practice, with sentences of two to five years in prison.

The law will allow courts to authorize the seizure or removal of online content advertising the practice.

















Stories of trauma from conversion therapy have emerged over the years.

A Regina woman, who asked not to be named, told Global News that an evangelical church’s efforts to forcefully change her sexual orientation began 30 years ago when she was 19 in Queen City, a small town in Saskatchewan. . She said this has left her with decades of trauma.

They said I was possessed by demons and was going to hell. Remove this demon from her, I command you in the name of Jesus leave her. “You have no right to it,” she said.

“Their hands are up and they speak in tongues. It was just wild.

Some conservatives had voted against the ban in the past, saying it could criminalize conversations about sexuality between children and their parents or religious leaders.

The Conservative-based anti-abortion group Campaign Life Coalition has said preventing adult consent to take up the practice is unconstitutional and will be lifted.

But last week, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said his group would speed up the passage of the bill, likely in an effort to make it no longer a wedge issue used by liberals.

The Senate then did the same.

The Trudeau government has used LGBTQ2S Canadians as political hostages and conversion therapy as a political weapon. For a long time, Conservative Senator Leo Housakos wrote on Twitter on Tuesday shortly after the Senate approved the new bill.

That is why today we gave the government a clear way forward in stopping conversion therapy.

