Reflections from COP26 | Polar Bears International

Winding safety lines; daily testing for COVID; eyes smiling over masks; desires for our future are foaming on the sidewalks; news cameras and spotlights; 100,000 people march in the rain; synthetic blue carpets; business suits; brisk walking; a mother and two daughters; raised voices; voices are missing; silent voices; young leaders coordinating across borders; indigenous leaders calling for justice; tired looks are exchanged; people who care about people; a glowing giant globe spinning dizzyingly upwards.

These are some of the scenes I saw unfolding in and around the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland this fall. Polar Bears International sent a delegation to the climate summit, participating as official observers of the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in the negotiation process.

Why participate as an observer? NGOs and civil society participants provide an important balance for government delegates to these conferences by expressing the needs of front-line communities, representing goals that transcend national interests, and providing expert and focused knowledge on global environmental issues. Through a combination of funding support and shared accreditation symbols, Polar Bears International helped nine members of our global civil society, including community leaders, scientists, communicators, and university students, participate in this important decision-making space. , forming a strong youth contingent.

The results of COP26 were very mixed and many requests made by communities already experiencing devastating effects of climate warming went unanswered. On the opening day, Elizabeth Wathuti shared the story of famine and drought in her native country, Kenya, asking leaders to Please open your hearts. If you allow yourself to feel it, heartache and injustice are hard to bear. Witnessing the discrepancy between what global citizens needed from COP26 and what was distributed, weighed on my conscience and soul.

Glasgow Climate Pact shifts needle in global climate plan, but current commitments will not be secured a livable future for polar bears and most of us on this planet. Many informal and non-binding promises were made during the conference by countries and businesses. If these promises are turned into action, the future looks a little brighter.

While the commitments made in Glasgow are far from what is needed to preserve the critical sea ice habitat for polar bears and keep the temperature at 1.5 degrees Celsius, achieving this goal is still Possible. The hope dries up in action locally and in the Glasgow Climate Pact requirement that countries return in less than a year with more aggressive commitments. Maintaining pressure to ensure that governments make those commitments is another important step for all of us. (See the end of this article for a summary of the high level COP26 technical results.)

Standing on the other side of COP26, I am torn between incompatible realities. On the one hand, rising climate policies and promises are completely inappropriate for the urgency of this crisis, a challenge to a degree different from anything people have ever dealt with before. On the other hand, I also acknowledge that COP26, alone, would never be a complete solution to the climate crisis.

However, this reality is not as bleak as it may seem. Global talks are needed, but the hope of making progress with the speed we need is much closer to home and therefore much more in our hands.

As I relocate to my home in the United States, the largest historic greenhouse gas emitter, I am reminded of my country’s responsibility in this crisis. The commitments made in the global negotiations have little meaning if we cannot achieve those goals with national and local policy on the ground. In other words, democracy should be a sport with full contact, 100% of the time. Voting and elections are deep important, but they are also only the preface to the actual work.

Protecting what matters to vibrant communities, clean air, safe homes, wildlife and healthy ecosystems means putting pressure on all fronts, at all times. We have the power to enliven our governments, corporations, and societies to lead. We can help draw our communities into a different and more promising future.

It is a ridiculous feeling to be in a life that is unfolding in an eternally changed world. Accepting and addressing this reality is painful and this pain can be a generator of a great force if we allow ourselves to feel it. For polar bears and all life on this planet, every reduction, every part of a scale matters. The hope that we must continue to move forward in the face of uncertainty will not be given to us to create it. We are the antidote to this disease.