International News: The U.S. team gets two on Tuesday at the WBSC U-18 Women’s Soccer World Cup, but has the closest victory so far

The U.S. U-18 Women’s National Softball Team (WNT) won two victories on Tuesday over Colombia No. 40 and Mexico No. 4 to remain unbeaten at the UEFA Women’s Confederation World Cup’s World Cup. Baseball (WBSC).

Improving to 3-0 in their bid for the fourth consecutive WBSC World Junior Championship title, the US remains at the top of the leaderboard as one of two undefeated teams along with Chinese No. 6 Taipei.

USA 8, Colombia 0

Red, White and Blue opened the day with an 8-0 (five-point) rule against Colombia after a 2-on-2 appearance on the plate by Megan Grant (San Bruno, California) and 10 strokes combined by Mac Morgan (Garden City, Mo.) and Keagan Rothrock (Whiteland, Ind.).

Morgan started in the circle for the U.S. Squad and quickly took control with two kicks and one off field to send the Eagles to the plate.

Two flights from the top of the American lineup would seem to keep things quiet at the bottom of the frame, but a walk for Erin Coffel (Bremen, Ind.) Followed by a couple from The allure of Vjollca (Murrieta, California) would put the US Team on the board, 1-0.

The double rally then continued Olivia Johnson (Pearland, Texas) took a walk and Grant sent a pop fly over the head of the first driver to do another run in the US. With runners in second and third place, Karli Spaid (Chicago, Ill.) Blew up a house beyond the center field fence to hit three others and extend the U.S. lead, 5-0, before an overseas flight ended the tournament.

Another run would cross the table for the US Team at the end of the second after an error allowed Avery Hodge (Richmond, Texas) to reach the base to drive out of the race. Making its way to the home plate, Hodge stole the ground with three rights to score another run in the US and extend the lead, 6-0.

The U.S. team bats calmed down at the end of the third game, but came back alive in the fourth with a triple from Kinsey Fiedler (Lees Summit, Mo.) followed by a new flight from Coffel, which forced a mistake by the Colombian defense to score one.

Zavodnik followed with a single blow in the middle to score Coffel and give the Eagles an 8-0 lead. Rothrock entered the circle at the top of the fifth to close the victory for Red, White and Blue, drawing Colombia’s three goals in order to seal the 8-0 rule.

In the circle, Morgan went four times with seven strokes, while limiting Colombia’s attack to just two basterunners off a walk and a bachelor. For relief, Rothrock counted three of his own shots without allowing a single shot from Colombia to place the stick over the ball.

Grant and Zavodnik led the U.S. attack with four combined hits and three RBIs, in addition to the Spaids’ three-run home run, which extended the USA team series to eight consecutive games with at least one ball leaving the park. .

USA 5, Mexico 3

The U.S. team in the second match of the day featured a replay of the game for the Pan-American Junior Gold Medal, between the No. 2 ranked in the world, the U.S. and No. 4 Mexico, with the U.S. having came out on top with a close 5-3 win.

Raelin Chaffin (Bossier City, La.) Started with the tire for the US, pulling the first three hits in a row with one kick, line off and out. A two-exit song by Coffel and a step-by-step kick by Zavodnik will put two American runners at the bottom of the frame, but an off-field line would leave them stranded.

American bats will ignite a spark at the end of the second after consecutive bachelors from Maci Bergeron (Rayne, La.) And Valerie Cagle (Yorktown, Va.) Would put runners without exit. A bag perfectly executed by Rylee Holtorf (Peoria, Ariz.) Would send Keely Williams (Cibolo, Texas) on the plate for a line move in the center-left gap to give the US a two-way advantage.

A single pair from Mexico seemed to threaten the U.S. lead at the top of the third, but Chaffin returned it with two shots to leave them stranded and maintain the 2-0 lead.

The U.S. team descended in order at the bottom of the frame before allowing Mexico to halve the lead at the top of the fourth after combining a double and a single.

The United States responded quickly at the end of the tournament after doubling the lead from Bergeron and a walk towards Cagle, putting runners in second and third place for Hodge, who forced an error to score Bergeron. Williams followed suit with a shot on the right side to soften the US lead, 4-1, before an overseas flight ended at-bat.

Cagle took over the pitching tasks at the top of the fifth and released a walk in the lead before shooting with a kick. A ball in the back post would have allowed the runner to advance to the second before attempting to steal the third, but Bergeron threw the ball towards Fiedler for the second out of line.

An error on the field followed by a followed ball and a single would have allowed Mexico to score two more runs, shortening the US lead to 4-2 before Rothrock entered the circle to give end the threat with a blow.

The American Night Bats were quiet at the bottom of the frame as Rothrock returned the favor to the top of the six with three Ks to return the U.S. team back to the plate.

A two-way song from Hodge, followed by a stolen base, would put a runner-up in second place for Williams, who sent her third shot with the clutch from the right side to hit another jogging for the Eagles. Fiedler tried to continue the score for the US with a singles to put the runners in first and second place, but a flight outside would end the match with the US team at the top, 5-3, with three remaining exits in the game.

Remaining undisturbed in the circle, Rothrock took the first two kicks before a skin kick by Coffel in the third base recorded the final out of the game to seal the 5-3 victory.

Williams shone on the plate for the US, going 3-on-4 to victory with four RBIs. In the circle, Chaffin’s American pitching staff, Cagle and Rothrock teamed up for 14 strokes with Chaffin counting seven in four rows and Rothrock scoring six.

Red, white and blue are back in action today (Wednesday, December 8) against number 5 of Puerto Rico, followed by additional race against no. 10 to 7 pm ET) and Nr. 6 Chinese Taipei (December 11 at 13:30 ET).

The opening round will end on Saturday, December 11 with the first two teams in the standings after the 28-match round match that will take place in the World Cup gold medal match on Sunday, December 12 at 16:00 ET.

The third and fourth place teams will face each other for the bronze medal on Sunday, December 12 at 13:00 ET. Due to the postponement of the WBSC U-18 World Cup, which was originally scheduled to take place in August In 2020, the WBSC expanded the age adjustment to allow athletes who were eligible for the 2020 event, the opportunity to take part in the rescheduled event this year.

With extended age eligibility, the U.S. national women’s U-18 Softball 2021 team roster includes a member of the 2019 U-17 Pan American Gold Medal team, six current NCAA I Division I student-athletes and 12 NCAA Division I students engaged and / or signed, four of whom also advanced to the JWNT Selection Tests through the U.S. Softball High Performance Program (HPP).

Photos and information provided by USA Softball