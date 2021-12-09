World Health Day celebrates Research, Education and Impact





Feinbergs Robert J. Havey, MD Institute for Global Health priti 10th The annual Global Health Day Symposium on December 3, with keynote speakers, online poster presentations and question-and-answer sessions. Virtually held this year, the symposium brought together researchers, educators and global health students to celebrate and learn about global health research, education and field efforts being made in the Northwestern and beyond. This year’s symposium also coincided with the recent renaming of the institute in his honor Robert Havey 80 MD, 83 84 GME, deputy director of the institute and clinical professor i Bar in the Division of General Internal Medicine and Geriatrics. This year also marked the founding of the Ryan Family Center for Global Primary Care, where both were enabled by a historical gift by Northwestern Trustees and alumni Patrick G. Ryan and Shirley W. Ryan. Every year on Global Health Day, we are able to highlight the extraordinary work and research of our faculty, students and partners, said Havey, who is also the founder of the Global Health Initiative Fund, which provides clinical support. , educational and research to improve. health in low- and middle-income countries. Robert Murphy, MD, 81 GME, the executive director of the institute and professor John Philip Phair of Infectious Diseases, together with Kate Klein, MA, MPH, administrative director of the institute, welcomed the attendees to this year symposium. Attendees were able to attend 49 online poster presentations and rooms for Feinberg students and faculty, community members and partners to share global health research and field efforts. This year’s keynote speakers gave presentations about their work in improving global health followed by question-and-answer sessions. One session highlighted the essential solutions and technologies of newborns (NEST360) initiative, an international effort led by global international health to reduce neonatal mortality and improve neonatal survival and care in Sub-Saharan Africa. Maria Oden, PhD, director of the Oshman Engineering Design Kitchen at Rice University and Queen Dube, MD, head of health services for the Ministry of Health in Malawi, are the lead co-investigators of NEST360; Northwestern is one of 13 different global institutions involved in the program. Dube discussed NEST360 and its commitment to providing innovative and affordable technologies for newborn care; developing educational ecosystems for biomedical technicians and students to support neonatal care; and implementing evidence-based policies and resources to help countries achieve neonatal survival goals and support neonatal care. Providing effective care through this systematic approach, according to Dube, has and will continue to save newborn lives. We need to move from one device at a time, one exercise at a time, one hospital at a time, and one discipline at a time because these babies can not wait for us. The time to do it in a holistic way is now, Dube said. Louis Pizarro, MD, MSc, MBA, Scientific Advisor for the School of International Relations in Paris, discussed equal access to innovation in the global health sector. Pizarro is also a team leader at Unitaid, a global health agency that supports innovative technologies, initiatives and partnerships that improve healthcare in low- and middle-income countries. According to Pizarro, Unitaid is uniquely positioned in the development of global health products closing the gap between the development in the final stage of health products and their widespread adoption. Pizarro said this is often a difficult process for low- and middle-income countries facing financial and logistical barriers to access treatments for major diseases. Our goal is to maximize the effectiveness of the global health response by catalyzing equal access to better health products; it is about innovation, access and also scaling, Pizarro said. Murphy delivered the closing speech at the symposium, thanking the presenters and attendees this year. I was extremely impressed, especially in the circumstances given the virtual nature of this event, with all the research and work being done at Northwestern, Murphy said. Winners of Poster Presentation Hannah Matthews improves uncontrolled hypertension in the Bateys (sugarcane cities) of the Dominican Republic Through home visits by a physician and community health worker: A retrospective observational study

Katherine Ott, MD, resident in the Department of Surgery Newborns of mothers diagnosed with COVID-19 during pregnancy lack cellular immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus

Chilochibi Chiziba, research assistant for Malaria and COVID-19 modeling in Northwestern Exploring urban malaria positivity rates in Nigeria: Findings and perspectives of urban malaria patterns in Nigeria in Nigeria

Ramon Lorenzo-Redondo, PhD, assistant research professor i Bar in the Division of Infectious Diseases Numerous extensions of the unique SARS-CoV-2 line in Nigeria

Daphne Cornish, a sophomore in the Driskill Graduate Program in Life Sciences (DGP) CPSF6 modulates the antiviral response to HIV-1 infection via the Interferon Path

Estefany Guzman, second year student DGP Molecular epidemiology of respiratory syncytial virus: Impact of viral diversity on clinical outcomes of hospitalized adult populations and pathogen-host interactions

Precious Akanyirige, fourth year medical student Health system responsibility and quality of experience in chronic cardiovascular disease at a tertiary care clinic in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Sebastian Rodriguez, a fourth-year graduate student in the Northwesterns Department of Statistics. Quantification of trends in malaria incidence using routine case data in Burkina Faso in the presence of improved reporting and treatment seeking

