Pyxus International announces the ESG Framework





MORRISVILLE, NC, December 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) (“Pyxus” or “Company”), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced the framework of its environmental, social and governance strategy (ESG). , which is based on the legacy of the company for sustainable agricultural production. With a focus on advancing progress on key global issues such as climate change, farmers’ prosperity and human rights, the Company is working across its operations and supply chain to enhance business viability and add value to its stakeholders. interested. Pyxus’s ESG strategy includes three key pillars underlined by the Company’s goal to transform people’s lives to make a better world: Environment: To implement sustainable solutions that further improve our environmental performance and reduce the environmental footprint of the Company and its supply chain. Social:To support our employees, contracted farmers and the communities where we operate, while protecting human rights and providing an equal opportunity for success for all. Governance: To act responsibly and ethically in every action we take. “Pyxus’s ESG strategy ensures the link between our goal and our business priorities,” he said Pieter Sikkel, President and CEO of Pyxus. “As our company continues its journey, the implementation of this strategy is expected to strengthen our business as well as help recruit and retain top talent. This is an important milestone for Pyxus and we are excited about the impact that this strategy will have in our business, our supply chain and the world. ” In support of the strategy, Pyxus has identified several important areas of focus to advance its three pillars, as well as meaningful and measurable goals that will drive positive change and create long-term impact: Climate change: We rely on natural resources to operate our business and have a responsibility to all our actors to minimize our negative impact on the environment. Pyxus is committed to the most ambitious commitment of the Science-Based Target (SBTi) initiative, setting emission reduction targets in line with a 1.5C scenario and positioning us to meet our net net value chain emissions target by 2050. We are also striving for zero Global Net Deforestation by 2030, so that we can help grow a greener future.

We rely on natural resources to operate our business and have a responsibility to all our actors to minimize our negative impact on the environment. Pyxus is committed to the most ambitious commitment of the Science-Based Target (SBTi) initiative, setting emission reduction targets in line with a 1.5C scenario and positioning us to meet our net net value chain emissions target by 2050. We are also striving for zero Global Net Deforestation by 2030, so that we can help grow a greener future. Farmers’ livelihood: Insufficient living income can result in child labor and other social and environmental issues. We are focused on helping farmers achieve a good standard of living through proper training in good agricultural practices and the opportunity to diversify crops. Our goal is to maximize 100 percent of the income potential of contracted farmers by 2030 to support the socio-economic well-being of the agricultural communities where we operate.

Insufficient living income can result in child labor and other social and environmental issues. We are focused on helping farmers achieve a good standard of living through proper training in good agricultural practices and the opportunity to diversify crops. Our goal is to maximize 100 percent of the income potential of contracted farmers by 2030 to support the socio-economic well-being of the agricultural communities where we operate. Diversity and inclusion: We recognize the power of diversity and what an organization can bring. This is why we aim for our leadership to reflect the employees they lead. Our goal is to increase the number of women in leadership roles by 10 percent or more in each country where we operate by 2030, compared to 2020. Furthermore, the Company has aligned its approach with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and is committed to doing its part to make the goals of the United Nations a reality. “There is growing evidence that businesses operating consistently and in support of United Nations SDGs while reporting transparently on their progress can provide stronger growth and returns for all stakeholders.” continued Sikkel. “We are proud of Pyxus’ commitment to transforming the future and look forward to sharing updates and milestones as we move forward.” About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 145 years of experience providing value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose to transform people’s lives so that together we can develop a better world. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com. Warning statement regarding future statements

Readers are warned that the statements contained in this press release regarding the expected achievement of the Company’s goals or the expected impact on the company from the implementation of its strategy to achieve these goals are “forward-looking statements” as defined in Letter of Cases valuable. Reform Act of 1995. The presentation of the Company’s goals should not be seen as a guarantee that the Company will be able to achieve those goals within the foreseen time periods or at all, especially if the underlying assumptions turn out to be inaccurate, or if known or unknown risks or uncertainties impede the achievement of these goals. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company’s control, including without limitation, the challenges associated with economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, markets and products. The Company undertakes not to update any forward-looking statements it may make from time to time. SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc. Similar links http://www.pyxus.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pyxus-international-announces-esg-framework-301440690.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos